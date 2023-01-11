How to keep your home cool

No matter how many January heat seasons we endure, every year we still grumble about how hot and uncomfortable it is. Instead of just grumbling about it here are a few things one can do to survive the heat.

Open windows and doors in the morning and at night

During the middle of the day you should keep windows closed to block out the heat but open them first thing in the morning and late afternoon - basically after the hottest part of the day has been and gone. The trick is to keep air moving through your home. To do this, make sure you have windows open at opposite ends of your home with the doors open in between. This will create a draft and allow air to move freely through your home. If you find flies and mosquitos are getting in, invest in a net that will cover door frames or windows. The most important time to keep your windows open is at night. This is when the air is coolest. Leaving these open while you sleep can also be a good way of keeping the house cool at night.

Give your fan a boost

Many of our residential homes do not have air-conditioning and rely on fans for cooling the air. To give your fan a boost, place a large bowl of mounded ice in front of it while it is working. This will circulate cooler air around the room and function as a makeshift AC. Also position your fan correctly for optimum cooling is also important because if positioned badly they just circulate the same warm air. So the trick to getting the most out of your fan facing it towards an open window, especially at night this so that it pushes out the warm air, cooling the room. If you have a ceiling fan, set it anti-clockwise for a similar cooling affect.

Repurpose your hot water bottle

This time your trusted hot water bottle will be used to cool you down. Fill the bottle with tap water and place in the freezer for a few hours before leaving it at the foot of your bed.

Sticky doors

Heat and humidity can cause wooden doors to swell and outgrow their jambs. Prevent this sticky situation by tightening the hinge screws which will get your doors back in alignment. If that does not work, try scaling back the weather stripping as it may have become too thick for the season. As a last resort, use a sander or planer to shave down the door just a bit, then seal the newly exposed edge with wood sealant or paint to block out humidity and prevent further swelling.

Bugs

You might have noticed an increase in spiders and ants invading your home. This is because they are running away from the outside heat and looking for water from your house. To cut them off from your home seal your doors, windows are sealed and where pipes and wires enter your house. To get rid of spiders, clear away any cobwebs and spray the area with peppermint oil, diluted with water.

And to get rid of ants, spray them with insecticide but also clean the area you spotted them with soapy water because they leave a scent trail that attracts others. Then go after the whole colony with a cup of warm water, half a cup of sugar, and three tablespoons of boric acid. Dip cotton balls in the mixture and place them in dishes in areas where you have seen ants.

Ripe garbage

Because of the heat, your garbage will stink more than usual. To get rid of the stench, sprinkle a little baking soda in the bottom of each new liner, and add a bit more to the trash every morning.

Dying plants

By the end of the heat season, your usually luscious plants will just be long stems with a meek flower at the end. For a fast fix, cut back about half the stems two-thirds of the way to their base. Within a few weeks, those cut stems will be blooming with new flowers, and you can cut back the other half. Your refreshed pots and beds should keep looking good (and getting envying looks from neighbours) for a few more months.