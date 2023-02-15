How to make a faux green wall

If you are hoping to liven up your workspace, living room, kitchen or anywhere else you spend time, a faux plant wall will do the trick. Not only will they transform your space but they are also are easy to install and require no maintenance.

What you need

●Screwdriver

●Screws

●Frame with a backside attached to it or a piece of plywood cut to the proper size based on your measurements

●French cleat cut to the appropriate size for your frame or plywood

●Hot glue gun

●1-inch thick pink insulation

●Artificial moss

●An assortment of silk flowers and garlands

●Floral pins

●Dried wood (optional)

Procedure

When it comes to putting together an artificial living wall, the options are seemingly endless. You can choose a cascade of dense, overflowing leaves to create a lush garden effect or a collection of multi-coloured leaves in varying sizes and shapes that bring a tropical ambiance to your space.

After selecting the location for your artiﬁcial greenery wall project, measure the area you where you will put your wall.

Before you start making your artiﬁcial greenery wall, you need to have the proper tools and decorative materials on hand

Using your screwdriver, attach your French cleat to the back of your frame or plywood.

Then, take your hot glue gun and attach the pink insulation to the front side of the structure.

Glue the faux plants, greenery and artiﬁcial moss to the fake living plant wall frame. This will create your primary landscape, which you can arrange as you see it.

After the glue dries, use your ﬁngers to gently wiggle the attached pieces to make sure they cannot be easily pulled off.

If the pieces seem loose, secure them to the fake greenery wall with more glue and ﬂoral pins.

Once everything is fastened securely and looks good, screw or tie the frame to the wall surface.