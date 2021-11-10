How to mix and match home décor

The darker shade of emerald sofa sets with cream cushions blend with the curtains and floor tiles. PHOTO/ Esther Bridget Nakalya.

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

When mixing design styles, putting function first is your secret weapon. Let functional pieces such as furniture carry the room then go wild with the accessories.

Most people shy away from combining different styles for the fear that it might not turn out right. However, interior designer Leah Odeke’s chose to incorporate various styles and aesthetics for interior her home and is proud of her handiwork.

