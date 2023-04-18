How to organise and store jewellery

If you always seem to be missing one earing or it takes you minutes to get one necklace from the tangled mess of necklaces, it means you need help getting your jewellery in order. Getting your jewellery organised and stored safely will protect it from damage, ultimately saving you money spent on restocking.

Eva Nanteza, a jewellery dealer says there are many ways to organise and store jewellery. She suggests to starting by sorting jewellery into categories.

“Put necklaces, bracelets, rings and rings in separate piles. Then from the piles sort by size or type. For instance put hoop earrings together and studs together,” she suggest.

When you have finished sorting, start choosing those that are still in perfect condition, those you have outgrown and the damaged ones. Donate those you have outgrown, throw away the damaged ones and then clean and store those you want.

Jewellery trays

Nanteza notes that many people store their jewellery in drawers. To keep your jewellery drawer organised, she suggests adding velvet-lined compartment trays. These trays can be found in all leading supermarkets or in jewellery shops and they come in a variety of sizes and styles.

“Jewellery trays fit nicely in most drawers and can be stacked to accommodate more pieces while still allowing you to easily see it all,” she says.

She suggests adding a lock to your jewellery drawer secure your jewellery against theft and vandalism.

Pouches

Soft pouches are perfect for storing earrings carefully.

“These pouches are specifically designed with multiple compartments so that your most valuable pair is kept to either section to ensure the earrings do not scratch each other,” Nanteza says.

Watch boxes or cases

If you are one of those individuals that own more than three watches, you will need a more defined and secure space for storing them other than their original boxes. Nanteza suggests buying a watch box designed with compartment to accommodate several watches.

“When buying, look for one that is lined and well-padded with a soft lining such as felt. This soft material prevents the watch from being scratched,” she recommends.

Alternatively if you have enough drawer space, consider keeping each watch in its own box.

Watch rolls

A watch roll will keep your watches safe when you are travelling, ensuring you that there will be no scratches or dents. These rolls often come in high quality leather and their vibrant colours will add colour to your drawer or on the shelf, wherever you choose to keep them.

Every watch roll can store up to three watches and the cylinder is easily detachable and fastened with two snap buttons. There are external magnet buttons to make sure that the watch roll stays closed.

Countertop

Another common storage solution is the countertop using stackers. Stackers are simple leather cases whose interior is lined with velvet compartments to keep your jewellery safe.

“You might have seen these used for display in many jewellery shops. Stacker jewelry boxes are a great option if you do not have drawer space for storage. There are so many options to choose from such as colour, size and material. They are an easy and safe organised way to display your jewellery,” Nanteza says.

Nanteza notes that keeping jewellery on a countertop can be tempting for people to take since it is in easy reach.

“It is also left at the mercy of young children who might not understand its value and play with it, ultimately damaging it. To keep it safe, divide up the pieces according to how often you wear them and then by type. Put the ones you wear often closer while keeping the more valuable ones in a safer place,” she says.

The more creative types choose to make their jewellery part of their décor by keeping it on hanging organisers. “This is a perfect solution for those who do not have enough drawer space. Use all available vertical space to maximise storage in every possible way. If you own those colourful and big necklaces consider hanging them on decorative hooks that match the rest of your home décor. You can make your own hanging trees or stacks and hang them in convenient places for you,” advises.

