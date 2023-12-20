How to pick gifts even better than Santa

Christmas is finally here. It is not only a day for celebration, but one to treat our loved ones with gifts. Choosing the perfect gift however, can be challenging, because in as much as you want to put a smile on your loved ones face, you also enjoy that warm satisfying feeling that comes with seeing someone happy.

Maybe you are someone’s secret Santa at work place, or exchanging presents on Christmas is a family tradition that must be observed, and you are trying to figure out what present to give your 30 year old son this time round. The following tips will guide you on gift selection, to make your gift shopping experience a lot easier this year.

Know your recipient

Finding a suitable present for a person requires insight in someone’s character. Take note of their interests, hobbies and passions, this will help you choose a present that is most suitable.

For example, maybe they are very sporty, or they love to read, maybe they are fond of wearing jewelry. Details like that can be very helpful. What is their personal style or taste? While some people are quite simple in their expression, others are a bit more grandiose. Even knowing simple details like their favorite colour, can go a long way in helping you select a present that is personal.

Pay attention to what your friends and family say. For instance; Is there something they have yearned for for a while? Your colleague from work, has been talking about that aerobics class she started attending. You might buy her a nice pair of workout shoes or a water bottle. You can also never go wrong with customised items. Make it even more personal. Give them a present with their initials or a nice message inscribed onto it. You can get your friend a T-shirt or water bottle with an inside joke or bible verse printed onto it. They are both quite simple items but because you personalized them, it will mean a lot.

Give practical/useful gifts

When making your purchase, think of something the receiver can use on a daily basis. Practical presents are typically more appreciated, because of the value they provide long after the initial thrill of receiving the present has worn off.

Two years ago, a friend of mine received a washing machine and electric cooker, from a family abroad and they were both of good quality. My friend however, was forced to sell them off because she was not going to afford to pay for the extra water and electricity bills she was going to incur. It can be a simple kitchen appliance or utensil that they will be happy to use anytime, it can be a nice warm sweater, scarf, bottle of wine, a book on a subject they love. Also does not necessarily have to be an item, you can pay for a Spa day, a gift card for a valuable service. You can pay for that short course online that your nephew has wanted to enroll for.

Another trick is to look out for a problem in your recipient’s life and solve it with the present you give them. You must be careful however, so not try insult them with your gift. Do not buy breath mints or deodorant for that one cousin of yours with bad breath, or bad body odour.

Do not decide be too thoughtful and decide to get your collogue at work a fat-loss plan because you feel they have put on a lot of weight, they will most definitely take offence.

Ask

Ask them what they want and get them that. They can give you options so that you decide basing on your budget and accessibility of the item requested.

According to a journal of experimental psychology, written by Francis Flynn, five studies show that gift recipients are more appreciative of gifts they explicitly request than those they do not.

In contrast, gift givers assume that both solicited and unsolicited gifts will be equally appreciated. At the root of this dilemma is a difference of opinion about what purchasing an unsolicited gift signals: gift givers expect unsolicited gifts will be considered more thoughtful and considerate by their intended recipients than is actually the case.

Quality

Choose an item of good quality. You might have wanted to give your friend a blender, but the good ones are quite expensive. You are better off buying another item, other than getting them a cheap one that is not durable.

How you present the gift also matters. A special presentation of your gift, according to the zag.com, evokes more emotion and forms memories attached to the gift which gives it extra value.

Age also matters, children are usually pleased by toys, which may not be the case for a teenager or young adult in their 20s. Lastly, do not forget to be creative.

Budget