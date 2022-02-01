How to protect outdoor lights

We all know that outdoor lights beautify our houses especially at night but we also need guidance on how they are used, protected and maintained.

Mr Erias Nkoyoyo, a landscape designer says people often go for security and porch, as well as compound lights because are the most used and can withstand any condition.

He says compound lights transform the house for better, keeping it, family and pets safe as well as giving a sense of comfort to guests, especially those staying for long especially in the evening.

The protection and maintainance of outdoor lights involves everything there-in including power cables, bulbs, control and everything associated with outdoor lighting safety.

Install strong outdoor gear

Mr Nkoyoyo says to protect your outdoor lights you have to install gear (poles) that will hold the lamps and bulbs in every spot you want to place them.

“While installing the outdoor gear, you have to make sure that the designs you have can last for long. This is because the outdoor lights have to bear every condition- rain or sunshine. The gear must be strong enough to hold the lights for a long time and be able to provide enough light,” he says.

If you want to have outdoor lights on your porch, he says, the gear must be fixed up so that the light faces down or in the sides.

“Make sure that there is enough shelter to protect them from direct water,” he says.

“You have to make sure that the lights are protected from the wet or hot areas because too much water or heat can spoil the wiring which in turn dims the lights.”

Use outdoor rated lights

Mr Nkoyoyo says buying lights specifically for outdoor saves you from maintaing them regularly. Even when placed in an exposed place they can still stay for long without any difficulty as long as they are fixed well.

“If you find trouble getting genuine lights you have to inquire from an expert to recommend you where to buy them to avoid making losses or buying substandard products,” he says

The landscaper says you have to make sure that the lights can survive the cold or heat because those are the main challenges of the outdoor.

Flood lights are genuine and recommended to manage outdoor weather.

Avoid over lamps

Another trick to keep your outdoor lights for long is to avoid over lamping them.

Overlamping is when a light fixture has a bulb with a higher wattage than the fixture it is designed for.

The problem with this is when it overheats, it automatically damages the wiring fixture which also affects the insulation on the wires.

“All lights, let it be indoor or outdoor have specific wattage which are recommended and you have to respect that because it helps you from using bulbs that over load the required wattage,” Mr Nkoyoyo says, adding that if you want more light in your compound it is better to install more lights than over loading the few fixtures with cannot manage the wattage.

What matters is the required actual wattage of the bulb on the installed fixture.