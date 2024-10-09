How to remove the smell of cigarette smoke from you home

Cigarette smoke can cling to a home, creating an unpleasant atmosphere that bothers occupants and guests. Even smokers may find the lingering smell off-putting, making it essential to address the issue if you are looking to refresh your living space or prepare for a sale.

Fortunately, with some effort and the right techniques, you can effectively remove the odour of cigarette smoke and restore a fresh environment. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you tackle this challenge.

Clear out smoking-related items

The first step in your battle against smoke odour is to eliminate any items associated with smoking. This crucial move helps set the stage for a fresh environment. Begin by disposing of all ashtrays, ensuring you check every room, including outdoor areas. Be thorough; cigarette butts and remnants can hide in unexpected places.

After removing these items, it is a good idea to thoroughly clean the surfaces where these items were placed. This may include wiping down tables, countertops, or any other surfaces that may have been exposed to smoke. Removing these sources is vital for reducing the overall smell in your home.

Enhance ventilation

Ventilation plays a critical role in dissipating smoke odours, so let the fresh air in. Open all windows throughout your home to allow for proper airflow. Keeping windows open for several hours, or even longer if the weather permits, will enable fresh air to circulate and stale air to escape. In addition to opening windows, utilise any ceiling fans or portable fans you have.

Positioning fans strategically can help enhance airflow, pushing out the stale, smoky air while bringing in fresh outdoor air. This step is essential in reducing the intensity of smoke odors, and it creates a more inviting atmosphere.

Absorb the odours

Take advantage of common household items known for their odour-absorbing properties. Place small bowls of vinegar, kitty litter, baking soda, or activated charcoal around various rooms. These natural odor absorbers are effective in neutralizing the lingering smoke scent.

Vinegar

t is a well-known natural deodorizer. Place bowls of vinegar in areas most affected by the smell, and let them sit for a few days.

Baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda in areas where the smell is strong, and allow it to sit overnight before vacuuming it up. Baking soda works wonders in absorbing odors.

Invest in air purifiers

For persistent odors that refuse to budge, consider investing in an air purifier. A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter can effectively remove smoke particles from the air, improving indoor air quality. These purifiers can trap tiny particles, including those from cigarette smoke, allowing you to breathe easier.

If smoke smells are particularly stubborn, an ozone generator may be a good option. Ozone generators work by oxidising smoke molecules, providing a deeper clean for your air. However, be cautious when using ozone generators, as ozone can be harmful in high concentrations. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation while using these devices.

Deep clean all surfaces

Cleaning hard surfaces is essential for eliminating smoke residue that clings to walls, ceilings, and furniture. Start by preparing a cleaning solution of equal parts white vinegar and hot water. Use this mixture to wipe down doors, countertops, cabinets, and other surfaces that may have been exposed to smoke.

For walls and ceilings, nicotine stains can be particularly stubborn. To tackle these, create a stronger cleaning solution using one cup of vinegar, half a cup of baking soda, and two cups of water.

Apply this mixture with a sponge, working in sections to ensure thorough coverage. For even tougher stains, mix half a cup of ammonia, half a cup of baking soda, a quarter cup of white vinegar, and a bucket of hot water. Be sure to wear gloves and work in a well-ventilated area when using ammonia.

Address carpet odours

Carpets can absorb a substantial amount of smoke odour, so it is important to give them special attention. Start by sprinkling baking soda over the carpet and leaving it overnight. Baking soda is a powerful odour absorber, and this step will help draw out the smoke smell. After allowing the baking soda to work its magic, vacuum it up thoroughly.

To further treat the carpets, lightly spray a solution of white vinegar and twice the amount of water onto the carpet. This combination can help combat any remaining odors. If, after all these efforts, the smell persists, consider professional cleaning or even replacing the carpet.

Clean window treatments

Curtains and blinds can also trap smoke odours, so do not forget about them in your cleaning process. For blinds, soak them in a mixture of all-purpose cleaner and a cup of vinegar mixed with water for about 15 minutes.

After soaking, scrub them gently and allow them to dry completely. If your curtains are washable, check the care instructions and wash them on a hot setting. For those that cannot be washed, consider taking them to the dry cleaner or replacing them altogether, as they can hold onto odours just like carpets and upholstery.

Tackle upholstery and cabinets

Furniture and cabinetry can absorb smoke odours, so it is essential to address these areas as well. For upholstery, sprinkle baking soda on it and let it sit overnight before vacuuming. This will help draw out any lingering smells. You can also use white vinegar on a lint-free cloth to wipe down upholstered surfaces, refreshing them and removing any residue.

Do not forget about your cabinets. Wipe the insides with a cloth dampened in white vinegar to eliminate any nicotine build-up. This step helps ensure that your entire space is free from smoke odours, including areas that are often overlooked.



Repaint to seal odours