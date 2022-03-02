How to slow down drooping in tulips

Tulips are some of the most popular flowers because of their wide variety of colours and their longevity even after being harvested. From those with double or single petal rows such as French tulips, lily-flowered tulips to peony tulips, the possibilities are exciting. Unlike many other flowers, tulips do not stop growing after being cut.

Ariella Lamaro, a florist, says they can last up to five to 12 days and keep growing even when in a vase.

“That could be two to two-and-a-half inches taller. However, their blooms are heavy while the stems are flexible. Owing to gravity and a search for light, the flowers are prone to drooping,” she explains. Additionally, some tulips flower downwards making the drooping inevitable. Nevertheless, there are ways to ensure your bouquet remains looking perky for a bit longer.

Water them

Janice Kawalya, a florist, says tulips love water and when cut, they may take a while before they rejuvenate.

“Therefore, it is essential that you place them in water as soon as you receive them. Another thing to keep in mind is that if they were wrapped on receiving them, leave them in that wrapping overnight. That will help the stems stay upright even as they get hydrated. Unlike other flowers, you will have to top up on the water a bit more regularly as they will use it up fast. Also ensure the petals remain dry to avoid molding,” Kawalya advises.

Give them light

As earlier mentioned, tulips keep growing even after being cut. Lamaro notes that sunlight is a necessity for growth therefore, it is essential that you place the vase in places where there is light.

“When natural light is readily available, the stems will not bend downwards. The light should not be direct as that will also reduce their vase-life. It is only when the drooping increases that the light intensity should be increased to cut back on leaning,” she advises.

Stem support

When any flower stem is cut, the supply of water is cut off which affects the stem stability. Tulips take long to get hydrated thus making it easier for the easily flexible stems to bend.

“When picking a vase for your tulip cuts, make sure it is tall and narrow so that it supports the stems. In the long run, bending will be inhibited,” Kawalya says.

Remove excess leaves

Owing to the ability to continue growing long after the flower stems have been cut, Lamaro says the stems can also grow leaves. Seeing that they are off the mother plant thus weaker, it is advisable that you regularly cut off excess leaves.

“Thereafter, lightly wrap the stems with paper. This is done for a few hours and it will help fight off leaning while aiding faster recovery rather than the stems suffering the brunt of losing leaves. Desist from making the wrapping tight as that will bruise the blooms,” she cautions.

Change the water often

While they love water, it must be clean. Therefore, Lamaro says the water in the vase should be changed for fresh water often. Additionally, trim the stems by one inch with each water change.

Take it in good stride

While these tips will help in slowing drooping which allows you to enjoy your bouquet for longer, the life-extension will surely come to an end.

“When a flower stem is cut off its mother plant, constant life supply is cut off and eventually, after some days, drooping will take root. At that time, there is not much you can do to stop them from leaning over. Eventually, it will be time to replace the stems for newer and vibrant ones,” Lamaro says.

Give them a shot

Make a mixture of one part vodka to seven parts cool water in a vase of your choice. Pop your tulips in the vase and within a few hours, you should see them perk right up.