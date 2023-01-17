How to survive a potential gas stove ban

Last week, our usually quiet group chat saw a spike in activity following a CNN story about a potential ban on gas stoves. Although the ban is aimed at Americans, we could not help but get concerned because gas stoves are a staple of many kitchens in Uganda.

On average, three out of five apartment dwellers rely on gas for cooking and many middle income families countrywide have in the past decade made the transition from the charcoal stove to gas. And many kitchens now come inbuilt gas cooking stations. But of great concern is the reason gas stoves could be banned from sale in the not-so-distant future.

Apparently, a 2022 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, discovered a link between the rate of asthma in children and indoor gas stove usage in home kitchens. It was concluded that at least 13 percent of childhood asthma is caused, at least in large part, by gas stoves. If you are concerned by the effects maybe it is time to try out electric cooktops and induction ranges. Both are great options, but differ in cost, efficiency and flexibility.

It was determined that ‘short-term exposure to NO2 is linked to worsening asthma in children, and long-term exposure has been determined to likely cause the development of asthma.

Both pollutants have also been linked to cardiovascular impacts and a range of other adverse health issues. Even low-level CO exposure can exacerbate cardiovascular illness among people with coronary heart disease and other vulnerable populations. These emissions can create a cumulative burden to households that are already more likely to face higher exposure to both indoor and outdoor air pollution.

As with any kitchen appliance, gas stoves have their pros and cons. While gas stoves are more expensive upfront than their electric counterparts, they are often less expensive to run over time. It is often more difficult to clean stove burners on a gas cooker, however, leading to potential fire hazards.

In the past, there has never been a general need for a change from one to the other. The choice between a gas and electric stove often falls upon the overall cooking experience and personal preference with gas stoves being slower to heat but offering more control of temperature than a quicker, but less controllable electric cooktop.

Induction cooktops

Induction ranges use copper coils which create a magnetic current with the pan on top of the surface. Instead of passing heat along from surface to cookware to food, induction cooktops heat the cookware directly. The result is an evenly heated pan and much less heat energy lost along the way.

Advantages

Induction cooktops require far less energy to heat. Because they transfer heat directly to cookware, considerably less energy is lost through the cooking process.

Another benefit of induction cooktops is the speedy cooking times. Induction surfaces can boil water in about half the time it takes for gas to do so, for instance. A faster, more efficient heat means that your meal will be ready sooner.

Because of how induction cooktops transfer heat, the surface itself does not actually get hot. That means it is safer and it makes cleanup easy.

Disadvantages

The major disadvantage of induction cooktops is the cost involved. Apart from buying the induction cooktop you will need to buy particular type of cookware since they only work with cookware made of ferromagnetic material. Specifically, that means stainless steel, cast iron, and carbon steel. Aluminum and copper cookware is incompatible.

Electric cooktop

Electric cooktops use metal coils that are heated with an electrical current. As the coil gets hot, it starts to glow and transfers the heat to the surface through infrared energy.

That energy heats the full surface of the burner to provide even heat while you cook. Once you put a pan on the surface, the heat is transferred to the cookware, and then to the food inside.

Advantages

Electric cooktops are simple to install and reliable. They are also relatively cheaper as they work with whatever cookware is available.

Another benefit of the electric cooktop is the ability to make use of residual heat. You may notice that the stovetop stays warm even after you turn it off. You can use this to help keep food warm, or use those final minutes of excess heat to finish off the cooking process before serving your finished dish.

Disadvantages

Electric ranges take longer to heat up, and the coils can sometimes provide uneven heat or waste a lot of energy if you are using a pan that is smaller than the surface being heated.

With our power fees, electric cookers can be expensive in the long run. Also with the unscheduled load shedding using electricity can ultimately become frustrating.

CONS

Gas stoves have a number of disadvantages including poor energy efficiency as energy is lost as excess heat, being difficult to clean properly due to their design, and the unsafe nature of having an open flame.