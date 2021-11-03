How to tastefully decorate your home with artificial plants

Living plants require specific conditions to thrive, but what if your home is unable to accommodate them yet you still want some green in your home? The solution is going for faux plants or artificial plants.

Thanks to improved workmanship, these days it is hard to tell the difference between real and artificial plants. Most are designed with leaves and stems that vary in size and colour, which gives them an extremely natural appearance.

They come with the advantage of being easy to maintain and no triggers for the allergy prone. Shillah Nyakato is one homeowner that has embraced faux-plant home décor. Her home is filled with a variety of leafy plastic plants in numerous forms and sizes.

Nyakato says she opted to purchase a number of artificial plants for her home because she is a plant lover yet her schedule does not leave her time to look after real plants. “I love that even without the watering and constant care, I still have plant life in my home,” she says.

Size

Nyakato prefers to place larger plants in tall ceramic wider plant vases. These she arranges in her home corners specifically at the doors.

“Having these plants posted at my living room entrance creates a warm welcoming ambience for my guests,” she explains.

According to Nyakato, large plants require spacious environments and look good in a huge corridor or big room. She discourages using large plants in small spaces, near windows and kitchens or bathrooms as they will make the place feel cluttered.

Medium plants

She has placed the medium sized plants in the corners of her every other room depending on the décor.

“They are not too small neither are they too large, which gives them a sizeable and appealing look when placed anywhere,” she says. If the room has décor that looks bigger that the plants, Nyakato advises placing the vases on wooden stands.

Small plants

Small sized plants easily suit any room in the home. They look beautiful next to a dressing mirror or on a kitchen work top. They can be incorporated in a busy space such as a busy book shelf or congested work space even better on a coffee table.

“Because they take up little space, they can be used in multiples for better effect,” she shares. These she suggests can look good in a plastic or fibre flower pot.

Maintenance

Nyakato has had most of her plants for one year. She finds their maintenance much easier compared to real plants. Real or artificial, plants or succulents with flat leaves can easily be cleaned by wiping each leaf individually with a soft damp or dry cloth.

You will need to take more care with small plants or varieties with bushy stems such as ferns or hanging plants. Depending on the size, try using a feather duster, ball of cotton wool, or paintbrush to gently brush the dust off each leaf, then use a cotton bud to clean tight areas such as the stems or fake bedding inside the pot.

With time, artificial plants that live in the kitchen may become sticky with grime. To remove the dirt, spray the plant with a half-and-half solution of vinegar and water and leave it to sit for a few minutes, then finish by wiping each leaf with a clean damp cloth.

“I only use a dump cloth to wipe my plant surfaces to get a neat look. This not only gets off any dirt but also keeps the plant looking fresh always,” she shares. Nyakato cautions against ceramic vases, especially if there are young children around and placing large leafed plants in busy spaces to avoid accidents.

How to choose

When choosing artificial plants, look for styles that have individually shaped leaves and natural, multi- colouring, and plant pots that are topped with fake soil, sand, stones or moss to give them a more realistic finish. With these features, not only will they look lifelike on their own, but it will also make it easier to combine them with any living plants already in your home.