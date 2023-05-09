How to turn your bookshelf into a decorative element

Bookshelves were some of those often forgotten pieces of furniture until the pandemic gave them a new significance as the preferred background for many virtual meetings. They were no longer just cabinets where you store your books but a design statement. Since then, the humble bookshelf has gone through many transitions to make it look as exciting and as modern as possible.

Interior designers, Simon Yiga and Philip Luwemba agree it is the design and décor items that you place on a shelf that make a difference. As such, when choosing or sharing ideas with your carpenter, be clear on the kind of designs you would like them to make.

Peter Picasso Karyeija, is a carpenter and 3D animator. He explains that when designing a bookshelf, he considers the number of books it will accommodate as a major basis for the size in length and width.

“That will help you decide how to partition them. You even look at the space where you are going to place it in order to decide on how you are going to shape it,” Karyeija explains.

Types

ner, aBookshelves can be defined by shape; a centre, rectangular, square, staircase, corner, and more. Luwemba says built-in shelves can be used to fill up large walls or awkward corners and add some architectural details on empty door opening. Also, they can be a good divider in large rooms.

Freestanding shelves are good for small spaces. Photos | unspalsh.com.

“Freestanding and modular shelves are adjustable and good for rentals and small spaces. Custom built-in shelves are great for big spaces and can be a nice architectural focal point even for small spaces. It is better to have floor to ceiling shelves if they are built-in in order to fully utilise the space,” he observes.

For materials and colour, wood is most suitable for built-in shelves while freestanding or modular shelves have a range of mixed materials such as metal and wood or even stone such as marble and granite.

Luwemba suggests that when using shelves as dividers you can experiment with the material combination such as metal and wood, metal and stone, metal and glass, wood and stone as that can be a good focal point for your space.

Colours

Using neutral colours or natural material colours such as unpainted wood is a safe and good option for contemporary spaces. However, the interior designers agree that that shelves can add colour to a space, so it is advisable to use muted tones and shades that are relative to the already exiting colour pallet.

In achieving decorative beauty, Luwemba says one should pay attention to material, colour and texture. “Just as any other furniture piece within a space, the style is aimed at setting the mood and feel of the room,” he says.

Besides the books, you can add different ornamental pieces. These may include sculptures, vases, small photo frames, plaques, accolades, art pieces and graphic or pictorial art.

Yiga recommends adding some personal items such as mementos collected from different travels, or even gifts as a way of adding a personal touch to the shelf.

Karyeija says, “If you talk to a client you get to know what kind of detail is fit for such and a person, depending on their style, tastes and preferences. Some people want vintage, others contemporary and seamless works.”

Besides individual preference, Yiga tips that when decorating a bookshelf, layering is key. “Give your main pieces be it books or awards a favourable location and go from there. Bookshelves do not have to be symmetrical you can have some books vertical and others horizontal with awards or statues artfully propped on them,” he explains.

Lighting

He adds, “You can use mini-spot lights to highlight certain pieces although linear led strips in the back give a better lighting glow.”

Size

Interior designer Philip Luwemba observes that the size of the bookshelf needs to be relative to the space it is put in as well as the rest of the furniture in that space.