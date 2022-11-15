How you can significantly cut down on your monthly water bill

Water touches every aspect of development and it links with nearly every Sustainable Development Goal. It drives economic growth, supports healthy ecosystems, and is essential and fundamental for life itself.

A recent report, published on Water. Org, indicates, that over 7 million Ugandans lack access to safe water and readily available water at home. It indicates that due to the disparities in water access in Uganda, people living in urban areas without piped water, pay as much as 22 percent of their income, to access water from water vendors. Spending such a high percentage of earnings on water reduces overall household income, limiting opportunities to build savings, that can be diverted elsewhere. Similarly, on a global scale, 2.1 billion people worldwide lack access to safe water, according to WHO and UNICEF report. Revealing that women and children bear the primary responsibility for water collection, where they spend 200 million hours every day collecting water. Time which could be spent Working, caring for family members and attending school.

If you are privileged enough to access water, by simply opening a tap in your home, then the statistics above should give you an even more pressing reason, to use water sparingly besides your need to cut down on your water bills. Here are simple ways to reduce water wastage at home and even at the office.

Install dual flush toilets

This is an excellent tip to save up on water!

Most modern day toilets are dual flash toilets. They have two buttons on the toilet tank, which are which when pressed flush the toilet.

A dual flush toilet allows you to choose between a full flush and a half flush. The full flash, (the bigger button) is for flushing down solid waste, while the half flush is for flushing down liquid waste or urine. “The full flash, utilizes about 6 liters of water, while the half flush utilizes 3liters, if you want much more, you can press them simultaneously. A dual flush toilet will reduce up to 50% of toilet water usage, as they are not as wasteful as the single flush toilets. Single flash toilets are the older models, with a lever on the side, which is pulled down to flash. They use up much more water, first because the toilet tanks are bigger, but also because the same amount of water is used to flash down both solid and liquid waste” Juma Bossa, a plumber explains.

If your toilets are single flush valve, then that hygienic flush, after every bathroom visit could be using up to 13 liters of water every whenever you flash. Assuming everyone visits the bathroom more than once, that could quickly result in an average of a toilet using in excess of 100 liters of water per day for a family of four. This quickly adds up to a startling amount of water and could even be having an impact on your water bill! The good news however is, it’s possible to convert an old toilet with a single flush into a dual flush system, just consult your trusted plumber.

Do not use your toilet as waste basket

Every tiny piece of tissue you flash away, flashes away 7 to 5 litters of water.

Don’t take too long in the shower

A nice warm shower can be quite therapeutic, however on average, you can end up wasting about 60 liters of water per long shower. If you were to multiply this number with all the members of your family, you’d notice that the amount of water wasted is outrageous, to say the least. One way you can cut down on your water bill is by cutting-down on long showers. Take a shower of about 5 minutes or less if possible. Bosco, says that the type and size of the showerhead also matters “Bigger shower heads use up more water, you can also replace your shower head with a low-flow shower head to save water” Bossa says.

Turn off the sink tap while brushing your Teeth & Washing your face

Make sure to turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing your face. It is one of the most basic ways you can save water. A running tap can waste more than five liters of water a minute.

Wash your clothes only after your laundry basket is full

Washing a pile of clothes, can be exhausting, and that is why, washing every other day may seem like the perfect solution The amount of water you put in basin to wash 10 clothes, is the same amount you will use to wash a bigger pile clothes. This also applies to washing machines, make sure the laundry basket is full before you use it. Also, ensure you use your most efficient water and energy settings. Use the ECO setting if your washing machine has one.

Don’t water your lawn every day, twice a week is enough

Also, to reduce water loss from evaporation, the best time to water the lawn is early morning.

By following these simple tips above, you can avoid daily wastage of water.

Don’t keep the tap running while washing and rinsing utensils