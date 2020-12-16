I got tired of competing with daytime TV

Luckily, I was among those who were to start working from home as the email guided. It came as a relief because I would not be spending daily on transport fare

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

“In line with HR’s (Human Resource) message, if you do not have to be at office to accomplish your duties, consider working from home. Just let me know before end of today so I can have a proper list. I have only heard from a couple of people who say they cannot work from home and have good reason for it. Let me know where the rest of you fall. Just send me an email.”

The above message was sent out as an email to me and my colleagues by the department head on March 23 2020, two days after Uganda registered her first Covid-19 case.

Luckily, I was among those who were to start working from home as the email guided. It came as a relief because I would not be spending daily on transport fare. I do not recall exactly when I started working from home but it was something I had to adapt to. The first few days though were like a holiday of sorts.

I would wake up between 9am and 11am, sit with my laptop for approximately three hours, depending on how urgent the assignments to deliver at hand was. This carried on for about a month into late April, when one of my younger siblings and a cousin came to stay.

Unfortunately, it was hard to concentrate with the noise they made, coupled with that from the television that rarely went off.

Locking myself in the bedroom to concentrate did not help either. This was because the bedroom was positioned between two perimeter walls, with a narrow driveway leading to a different neighbourhoods. Children in those areas would engage in fights and most times, shouting at the top of their voices. They would disappear for one hour after I chased them but would be back later. I just gave up and let them be.

Advertisement

I abandoned the bedroom and joined in watching TV. The thoughts of undone assignments would not let me watch a movie to the end. I decided to multitask. For a moment, I would work with the laptop on my lap with my eyes glued to the stealing glimpses of the TV.

When I couldn’t work and watch TV simultaneously, I would give in to a nap in the afternoon after lunch. However, this meant that it would take longer finishing a single task. This meant a piece of writing I would have done in office in two hours would take a day at home.

Left with no idea of where to find a quiet and peaceful environment to work, I resorted to sleeping during the day and working overnight. This started in the last week of April and came with making a verbal agreement with my guests. We agreed that since they had created an environment where I was unable to concentrate, they could watch TV any time of the day they wanted without me interrupting their schedules but they in turn had to leave the living room that had an immovable table for me to place the laptop as soon as it clocked 10pm.

Working in the night is productive because I am able to do a lot more work within a short time as the internal and external (playing children) noise makers are asleep . The new normal, however, came with some adjustments. First, as a journalist, I set an afternoon alarm for 3pm to wake up and call sources (if the interviews could be done on phone) and milk them of all the information I needed to type out later in the night. Secondly, the phones had to be on 24/7 just in case the editor called to ask for clarifications, even if you had just gone to bed, but this was also in case one of the sources returned a missed call.

On one of the nights, I was able to write two stories. Some nights, I could handle more than two assignments. I regretted why I had not discovered earlier that working at night yielded results. This went on up to early June when I and other colleagues were permitted to go to office, once or twice a week.

When all your housemates and neighbours have slept, you decide what makes noise around you. Even if it is a ticking wall clock, you can put it away. If you are the kind who works with music playing in the background, you decide at what volume it can be played. The only noise you cannot run away from while working at night is the crowing cock as early as 6am, a reminder that it is morning.

As people wake up to go to work, you are having a light meal to go to bed, satisfied with the amount of work you have accomplished through the night, ready to take on the next night.



