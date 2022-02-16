Ideal floor types for pet lovers

Our pets are part and parcel of our families. However, they have different needs which we need to cater for and one of these is the flooring type. Just the way we would ensure that our home is safe and conducive for our babies, so should we for our pets to ensure they do not become a menace. Here are some of the floor types you may consider.

Cement floor

The thought of a cement floor is an unwelcome idea for several homeowners. That is because many think it is old-fashioned. However, Alex Kakumba, a builder says cement can be polished with floor wax for a glossy look. Moreover, when treated with epoxy raisin, it is a floor many will desire to have.

“For are a pet lover, an ordinary cement floor is a welcome idea because it makes cleaning easy as the floor type does not absorb any moisture. You will also not struggle with stains and the floor does not retain odours owing to urine and faecal matter. Ensure that the floor is not polished because that makes the floor slippery making it easy for pets to slide and harm themselves,” he advises.

Ceramic tiles

These are a great idea because they are strong and regardless of how big the pet is, Morgan Rugumayo, a construction contractor says, it will not damage the floor with its paws.

“When picking these, ensure you pick floor tiles rather than wall tiles as the former is rough thus prevents slipping. However, with time, owing to regular scrubbing to get rid of dirt and excreta, the grout will start to wear off, leaving holes between the tiles. That may lead to dirt getting stuck in these lines. The solution to that is regular re-grouting,” he says.

Bamboo

Bamboo is another type of flooring type that is agreeable with pets seeing that it is even harder than hardwood. Kakumba adds that it is moisture and stain resistant making it impossible to suffer from dampness or struggle with stains. “It is also not prone to scratches as is hardwood. The only disadvantage is that as your pets strut the floor, there will be noise from the claws because it is not sound absorbent,” he says.

Stone

As you would install stone in your driveway, ensuring that there are no sharp edges to cut the tyres, so would you when constructing your pet’s floor. Rugumayo says regardless of the pet’s age, a stone floor is ideal. “You will not have to suffer with the stains that a puppy will create as it learns toilet manners or an ailing dog that has loose bowels. Even when the nails are not trimmed, you will not worry about them scratching the floor,” he says.