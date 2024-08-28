Ideal plants for table tops that bring life to your space

Plants are excellent for keeping indoors as their foliage adds vibrancy and freshness to your space. For plant enthusiasts and those who want to bring some greenery into their homes or offices, there are ideal plants for table tops that do this very well.

Having plants indoors does not only amp your space but also comes with benefits such as air purification, stress reduction, and aesthetic appeal. Ethel Nambowa, a gardener at Green Gardens, says when choosing plants for your tabletop, it is important to consider factors such as low maintenance requirements, size, compact growth habits, adaptability to indoor conditions and attractive foliage or flowers.

“When it comes to planters, it is important to choose a planter that is light and portable. Ideal planters for table top plants can include a plastic beautifully decorated vases with soil, a decorated glass bottle or container filled with water or a larva rock that will call for attention,” she says.

What plants?

Plants not only breathe life into any space but they also add a refreshing charm to your living area. Whether you are a seasoned plant parent or just dipping your toes into the green scene, here are some amazing table top plants that would transform your working area or any space into a lush oasis and give your guests something to admire and talk about. You can choose one or more of these plants to bring some greenery into your life.

Peace lily

An epitome of elegance and tranquility, peace lily is sure to make a statement on your coffee table. With the ability to purify the air, these plants have the ability to absorb moisture. It does not need direct sunlight to thrive and can grow under minimal lighting.

The peace lily is also a perfect choice for people with asthma and allergies since it also purifies air but it is toxic to both humans and pets once ingested. Therefore, keep away from children and pets.

She says, “The peace lily is good for those who suffer from allergies or asthma. It produces beautiful white flowers but is also toxic to humans and pets so keep it out of their reach. Remember to dust or wipe the leaves regularly to ensure they photosynthesize well. If the leaves turn brown it is a sign that they need watering, a more protected location away from the sun or a supply of manure.”

Lucky bamboo

This indoor plant is ideal for keeping on tables and desks because of its thick stem, vibrant leaves and a shoot that is woven in an interesting way. It is ideal for table tops for its appearance and the fact that it is low maintenance.

Nambowa says, “The lucky bamboo can thrive both in soil and soil-less media such as water in a vase of water with some pebbles down the bottom. Remember to change the water frequently for maximum freshness. The plants do not like direct sunlight. Instead, they prefer gentle, less light.”

Snake plant

The stylish and resilient snake plant has amazing air-purifying properties. It comes in several varieties with leaf shapes and colours similar to a snakeskin and its sleek and up-right leaves make it a perfect choice for tabletops acting as a centre of focus and adding an extra appeal to the area.

The snake plant is also known for absorbing condensation and moulds.

“It is also a good air purifier that absorbs household toxins and grows best in bright light and warm temperatures. It does not require daily maintenance. Minimum watering for a snake plant is once every week or two, making it a great starting plant for beginners that want an indoor plant,” she says.

Jade plant

Whether placed on a windowsill, desk, or in smaller spaces, its compact size makes it an ideal choice for indoor cultivation according to Stephen Ochan a landscaper at Royal Landscapers. The jade plant is an excellent table top plant with firm glossy leaves. This indoor plant is incredibly easy to care for because it requires very little water to grow and it thrives indoors.

“To prioritise the health of your plant, avoid using tap water when watering because it contains chlorine that can harm the roots. Instead, use drinking water to hydrate the plant and keep its roots moist and healthy,” Ochan says.

Lavender

This gorgeous indoor plant blossoms with purple flowers that can amp the ambience of any space. Its soothing fragrance also adds freshness and creates a calming atmosphere.

“Lavender should receive as much light as possible. Rotting can occur due to overwatering of lavender. However, do not allow the soil to completely dry out, or the lavender will react with yellowing leaves,” Ochan warns.

Once the flowers have faded on a flower spike, use scissors to cut off the spike close to where it attaches to the stem.

ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant is such a good houseplant because it is tolerant to low lighting, low humidity, and periods of drought. With a striking foliage of dark green leaves and upright growth habit, ZZ plants display elegance.

Ochan says, “The versatile plants also serve as air purifiers, removing pollutants like toluene, carbon, and xylene from the air in your space. However, it is important to keep your ZZ plant away from your small children and pets, because their foliage is toxic.”

The plants prefer indirect sunlight because direct sunlight causes scorching to the leaves. Remember to dust off its leaves often to keep them looking fresh and shiny and to make sure they can absorb light well.

Pothos

The vibrancy and personality of a pothos is truly eye catching. It is a very common tabletop plant that can thrive in a planter with soil or a vase with fresh water and some pebbles.

Nambowa says, “The golden pothos have bright yellow-green variegated leaves making them easily recognisable in your home or office decorations. Their vines could grow longer compared to other species of the same and can be trimmed easily, making them easy to accommodate in your personal spaces. They can thrive in low-light conditions and humidity.”