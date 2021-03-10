If you are to build in a marshy and wet area

Land in wetlands could easily be affordable. Yet, besides the legal hurdles, construction in these places is 10 times harder.

With the increasing population today, people have opted to build houses in wet and marshy areas not because they are the most desirable places but they have vast land that is affordable compared to other terrains.

However, building in such areas is more complex and expensive in the long run.

Baker Mwesigwa, a construction engineer at Baker Construction, says it is an endeavour you ought to carefully approach to avoid complexities down the road.

He says, before anything, soil investigation to find out the drainage rate and the severity of the situation is a must.

This will help to determine what is to be done to make the ground suitable for your desired project.

Buildings in extremely marshy areas can draw attention from environment conservationists. As we have heard and seen on the news, people are ordered to vacate such areas.

“This means you ought to have your building plan first approved by the authorities. If not, then it is not advisable to build without permission,” Mwesigwa advises.

If you are to construct in marshy and wet areas, follow these tips to avoid calamity:

Favourable budget

The process of adjusting and firming the ground is costly hence you will dig deep into your pocket.

For some areas you may only need to pour a few trucks of soil to cover the water and compact the ground to make a firm foundation.

While in others you may require a more complex drainage system built to keep the land around your home dry.

Mwesigwa says that either way you need to plan for such costs including additional ones that may come along the way.

“All the above require additional costs meaning the cost of a house in a dry terrain differs from that of constructing in a marshy area,” he says.

Foundation

Make sure your building is not affected by dampness hence a need to focus more on where you are setting the foundation.

Mark Kakande, a self- employed building contractor, says you have to dig drainage channels through which the water can be channelled to other areas.

He adds that stones are of great importance as they give a firm foundation and cannot easily be permeated by water.

Sand, instead of loam and clay soil, is most favourable for levelling the ground on which the foundation is to be set.

“You have to ensure that the foundation is set on rigorous ground. This will help in even weight distribution once the structure is complete,” Kakande advises.

“In cases where the marsh is too deep, a foundation made of strong material such as concrete pushed into the ground to support structures built on top would be more appropriate,” he adds.

Employ experienced construction engineers

Planning and setting up a building in a wet and marshy area excellently is not an easy task, therefore a need to employ engineers who have a rich experience in such. How do you know of such engineers? Mwesigwa says it is advisable to look at their previous projects in such areas so as not to land into grave mistakes caused by shoddy work from those who assume they know.

“You ought to work with a reputable engineering company to avoid accidents because not all people have experience in that. Find out the strength of their completed projects and how long they have stood,” he advises.

Forego some plans

Some aspects of your desired building may not successfully come out when you build on a wet and marshy area given the nature of the ground. You may want a certain house shape but due to the land terrain, it may not come out.

Kakande says that this calls for flexibility and building according to the demand of the terrain.

For those who would love basements, go downs, among other features on the building, these may not be possibly achieved when you build in a wet and marshy area.

“Such features require digging deep yet in such places the deeper you dig, the more dampness you invite,” he advises.

Water resistant materials

Considering the level of dampness in the area, water resistant materials not only for the foundation but also other parts of the house should be used.

Kakande advises that materials from clay or loam soil should also be avoided when filling water logged areas.

“This is because when the water dries up the clay will cause cracks in the building due to shrinking,” Kakande advises.

When it comes to erecting the walls, concrete should be used on the lower part above the proper floor level.

Paint on the walls should as well be of high quality to prevent moisture on the building.



