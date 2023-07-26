Impact of interest rates on the housing market

In addition to supply and demand, current mortgage interest rates have a big influence on the real estate sector. When housing prices are too high for most consumers to afford with income alone, they rely on bank loans. Consequently, when interest rates fall, the demand for housing increases, causing prices to rise.

When mortgage rates rise, they lead to an increase in the monthly payments of loans. Borrowers’ dependence on loans varies with the interest rate levels. According to the Central Bank interest rates, in Uganda remain at 10 percent. However, the double digit rate is bound to affect those hunting for homes or servicing mortgages.

Interest rate and your mortgage

Higher rates mean higher monthly mortgage payments, which result in less buying power for home shoppers. Prospective homebuyers today will not be able to afford as large a mortgage in future if the rate goes higher than the current 10 percent.

For every half-percent rise in interest rates, a homebuyer’s buying power drops by about five percent since mortgage rates tend to move in tandem with interest rates.

There are two kinds of mortgages available to home buyers; fixed rate or variable.

Fixed-rate mortgages allow borrowers to lock in the interest rate they will pay for a set amount of time, while variable-rate mortgages fluctuate with interest rates.

Fixed rate mortgage

According to bankrate.com, interest rates on fixed rate loans stay the same for the loan’s entire repayment term. This means the cost of borrowing money stays constant throughout the life of the loan and will not change with fluctuations in the market.

A fixed rate allows the borrower to have standardised monthly payments. One of the most popular types of fixed rate loans is the 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

Many homeowners choose the fixed rate option because it allows them to plan and budget for their payments. This is especially helpful for consumers who have stable but tight finances, as it protects them against the possibility of rising interest rates that could otherwise increase the cost of their loan.

The biggest disadvantage of this kind of mortgage is that when interest rates decrease because of the market, borrowers do not benefit, to be able to get a lower rate, borrowers would need to refinance, which can cost them more money in fees.

Variable rate mortgage

A variable rate loan has an interest rate that adjusts over time in response to changes in the market. One of the most popular loans in this category is the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), which has a fixed rate for five years and then adjusts every year after that.

Variable rate loans tend to have lower interest rates (at first) than fixed versions, in part because they are a riskier choice for consumers. Rising interest rates can greatly increase the cost of borrowing, and consumers who choose variable rate loans should be aware of the potential for increased loan costs.

Homeowners who have fixed payments on a variable rate mortgage are likely to exceed the point where their payments the entire mortgage payment goes to covering interest leaving nothing toward principal when there is a hike in interest rates. This will impact anyone getting a fixed-rate mortgage, or renewing an existing one.

However, variable rate loans are a good option for consumers who can afford to take the risk or who plan to pay their loan off quickly.

When taking out a loan, experts urge homeowners to take their personal financial situation and the specifics of each loan into consideration. These factors can help one decide whether to choose a fixed or variable rate option. They recommend borrowers to consider a rate hold, which locks in a mortgage rate for a certain period of time.

You can seek the services of a mortgage specialist or financial adviser who can help determine whether to switch to another kind of mortgage. They can also help you explore options for increasing your payments, making lump sum payments or slowing down your payments.

Those who enter the market when interest rates are high will end up paying higher rates than those who do so when the rate is low.

What next?

The truth is everyone needs a house to live in and rent certainly is not getting any cheaper, what so options are available for prospective home buyers?

Borrowers may want to consider looking for more affordable properties in areas where property prices are lower. This can help borrowers to secure the funds they need for a property purchase without having to take out a large mortgage.

Advice

If interest rates are currently high, it may be wise to wait before applying for a loan to see if rates come down.