Incorporating rare plant species in your home 

Décor experts predict that more and more plants will find their way indoors. The choices are as endless as they are exciting. From tiny bonsais to orchids and the colourful lipstick plant, Lillian Katiso the proprietor of Maua and More says more Ugandans are demanding more rare plant species which has forced her to import them.

“I import the plants that are not locally available and grow them through propagation. This can be done through methods such as cuttings, layering, division, budding and grafting,” says Katiso. Some, such as orchids are easy and fast growers whiles others such as the bonsai plant require patience as they can take seven to 20 years to grow in a pot.

Here are some rare plants that bring a natural elegance inside your home.

Bonsai

The word bonsai is borrowed from Japanese and is actually a combination of two words; bon, meaning container or dish, and sai, meaning tree. The words combine to describe the art of growing miniature trees through pruning and training. There is a lot more to growing a bonsai tree than feeding and pruning to keep it small. You will need to consider every aspect, from selecting the shape and colour of the pot to deciding which shape you want it to take. Katiso says the available bonsais are only four years old.

“The tallest bonsai is about one metre and costs Shs 150,000. Generally prices range from Shs70, 000 to Shs180,000,” she says.

She says the plant looks great on window sills, shelves or a coffee table. “And it will thrive in those places because it requires enough light to grow well,” Katiso explains.

Orchids

Orchids are not only elegant, fragrant and easy to grow but they are also great at filtering indoor air pollution. They have more than 12 varieties to choose from and grow as house plants. Orchids are either epiphytic (air-growing) or terrestrial (earth-growing); most tropical orchids are epiphytic. In the wild, epiphytes cling to trees and stumps, drawing moisture from the mist and rain and decomposing leaves. To get the most out of your house orchids, they need a balance of light, air, water, food, rest, and, from time to time, a new pot in order to thrive. These beauties cost between Shs100, 000 and Shs200,000.

Lipstick plant

Lipstick plants also known as Aeschynanthus radicans are flowering houseplants with red or maroon tubular flowers resembling an individual tube of lipstick. There are three types including Aeschynanthus radicans also known as the Mona Lisa, which has deep-green leaves and brilliant red flowers that bloom all year round, Aeschynanthus, aka Rasta, because of their long, twisting leaves which have bright red or dark crimson flowers and Aeschynanthus longicaulis, aka Black pagoda, which are famous for their multi-shade foliage than for their flowers. “The lipstick plants grow in soil and require air and light to grow. Their variety of colour and succulent leaves make it more appealing hanging in the living room space as a hanging plant,” Katiso notes. The lipstick plant she adds costs between Shs50,000 and Shs 100,000 depending on size.

Bamboo

The woody ringed stems of the bamboo plant are a unique addition to your plant collection. The Lucky Bamboo is one of the most popular indoor plants because of its tolerance to low light and the ability to be grown just with water. Known as the Dracaena Sanderiana is believed to be a lucky tree that can bring a positive energy in a home or office. It is also great for air purification.

Wilma plant

Also known as lemon cypress, this plant is suitable as an indoor houseplant since it is comfortable in a container as long as it is watered regularly. The plant will fill your home with its lemony fragrance and its evergreen leaves will add that splash of colour. “The Wilma plant looks best in spacious corners and can be used to separate spaces. Its cost starts from Shs200, 000 depending on height and sizes. To achieve impressive growth results, the expert advices plant lovers to position it near light as it greatly survives on light for the photosynthesis process,” says Katiso.

Cultivation

“The conditions in which these plants survive are also a great consideration for planters. They arrive as shipment in peat moss soil which is then transferred as a mixture grown in normal soil,” she explains.

Peat moss is a vital component of most potting soils and seed starting mediums. It holds several times its weight in moisture, and releases the moisture to the plants roots as needed. It also holds onto nutrients so that they are not washed out of the soil when you water the plant.

Katiso recommends watering once a week for most of these indoor plants and daily watering for those that are exposed to afternoon sunlight.