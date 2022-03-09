Incorporating rare plant species in your home 

Home owners are ready to embrace rare plant species. PHOTO/ESTHER BRIDGET NAKALYA

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

From tiny bonsais to orchids and the colourful lipstick plant, more Ugandans are demanding rare plant species for their homes.

Décor experts predict that more and more plants will find their way indoors. The choices are as endless as they are exciting.  From tiny bonsais to orchids and the colourful lipstick plant, Lillian Katiso the proprietor of Maua and More says more Ugandans are demanding more rare plant species which has forced her to import them.

