Install swings for stress-free home

Swings can be custom made from a variety of materials, including metal, wood and simple rope. However, as you shop for swings to install at home, ensure that you get an appropriate and safe set.

Owing to the extended school closure due to the Covid 19 pandemic, children have had to spend an unusually long time at home. Bringing them closer to nature may be relieving and comforting as well.

Swings are some of the things you can introduce in your compound, not only to keep your children occupied but to also help take away your stress too in the evening after work.

Leave alone swing chairs that are meant for a particular comfort when one is whiling away an evening, reading a book, or other relaxing hobbies. These are play, enjoy, be happy and calm-your-nerves swings.

From standard to standard, swings vary in cost if it involves buying the already made ones. While the manufactured ones come in different designs, sizes and colours, the locally-made swings are usually metallic, or made out of ropes.

Growing up, we used to tie strong ropes on a strong branch of the tree and sit directly in the rope. Though it was fun, it felt uncomfortable and was not kind to our bottoms.

We improvised. We would put a piece of leftover wood from the carpentry workshop and sit more comfortably this time. Others hang old tyres at the end of the rope and had more fun. So, swings are really easy to make.

Lately, there are metallic swings too made by welders. These also create another kind of comfort and may be more secure.

Weight of the swing

While the idea is to have fun on the swings, having the wrong swing for the category of person could be dangerous. For example, a toddler may not be safe swinging on a regular swing. Toddlers’ swings are normally bucket-like (more like a nappy) to hold them in shape and protect them from falling off.

According to Eric Rwakoma, a visual artist at RAC Studios, Kikoni, if an adult will also be using the same swing, they should put into consideration the weight and height of the swing.

“The heavier the base of the swing, the better. If it is not heavy enough, a child can easily fall with the swing,” he says.

Safety

Once the swings are installed, one should keep in mind safety precautions to prevent accidentsduring children’s play time.

Because, much as they are fun, swings can be a cause of injuries too, if not handled well.

This will take one back to installation.

According to Rwakoma, the firmer the ground is, the steadier the swing will be. If it is not for permanent installation, the base should be heavy enough to avoid tripping.

Type

There are different types of swings. They range from plastic, metallic and wooden swings.

Some swings are round shaped with hangers, the base resembling a trampoline.

Most plastic swings are meant for indoor purposes while others can be used outdoors.

Cost

While you can make a swing for yourself, some you can buy.

From online shops, swings, ranging from full bucket toddler swings to tree swings and general swings for older children range from Shs240, 000 to Shs1.5m. With these prices, however, shipping costs may have to be added onto the original price.

In Kampala, swings range from Shs700, 000 to Shs1.5m.

In Kikoni, prices of customised swings range from Shs800, 000 to Shs2.5m depending on the size, number of seaters and finishing.

In the same area swings for toddlers range from Shs200, 000 to Shs500, 000, this also depending on the finishing.

Making sure the children sit instead of standing or kneeling in the swing will help lessen accidents. This can only be done with an elder around. Elders need to tell them when and how to get off the swing, that is when it has completely stopped moving.

This, among other precautions, needs to be kept in mind while letting the children swing away.

