Interior design pieces to invest in by age

Investing in interior design pieces is a thoughtful way to create a home that evolves with you through different stages of life. As your needs, preferences, and lifestyle change, so too should the key elements that define your living space.

From foundational pieces in your 20s to timeless classics in your 50s and beyond, each decade offers unique opportunities to enhance your home with style and functionality.

Understanding what to prioritise at various ages can help you make informed decisions that reflect both your current lifestyle and future aspirations.

Here is a guide to the types of interior design pieces worth investing in at different life stages, ensuring that your home remains both beautiful and practical throughout the years.

“There is no specific right or wrong time to invest in creating a beautiful space. However, the season of life you are in influences both what and how you invest,” says Georgina Mwebaza, an interior designer at Spicing Homes.

Simply put, interior design trends are constantly evolving, so enthusiasts should stay attentive to capture the moment with exquisite designs that reflect different life stages.

While age is merely a number when it comes to aesthetics, practicality plays a significant role. Interior designers often consider one’s preferences and needs based on age to guide investment in design pieces. Thus, the choices for what to invest in during your 20s, 30s, and 40s can vary accordingly.

20s

In your 20s, you might spend a lot of time in your living space, but you may not be in the best financial position to make numerous purchases that align with your evolving tastes.

According to experts, this period is often about self-discovery, as many young people explore which interior designs suit them best.

Iman Ngobi, an interior designer at Urbano Elemento Interior Design, points out several limitations that affect this age group. He notes, “This group tends to have limited resources due to constraints in finances, knowledge, and space.”

However, these limitations are usually addressed as individuals gain more experience and financial stability, allowing them to invest in additional design pieces. Ngobi suggests investing in items such as a good reading table and a statement mirror, which can meet the needs of this age group effectively.

Mwebaza adds that while those in their 20s may not have fully developed their design style or the budget to invest heavily, it is wise to focus on versatile and neutral pieces. These items can be enjoyed over time and will adapt as their style and financial situation evolve.

She reflects on her past decisions with some regret, noting that she invested heavily in items that she later outgrew.

“In my 20s,” Mwebaza explains, “I was particularly focused on making my living room look impressive. As a newlywed, I wanted to create a space that would wow my guests and please my husband. I ended up spending a substantial amount on curtains and decorative accessories to achieve this look.”

Over time, she realised that these investments did nott align with her evolving tastes and needs, leading to a sense of regret about not prioritising more timeless or versatile pieces.

Modern interior design of a cafe with pink and teal chairs, wooden elements, herringbone flooring, and pendant lighting on a bright background, concept of dining space. 3D Rendering

30s

“In your 30s, it is wise to invest in larger, durable furniture pieces that reflect your personal style,” advises Mwebaza.

By this stage, many individuals have settled into family life and are motivated to invest in pieces that align with their interior needs and preferences.

She adds, “With life becoming more stable, you are in a better position to make significant purchases for your space. You will also have a clearer understanding of your design style, allowing you to invest in items that are more specific to your taste.”

Ngobi notes, “By this stage in life, you have likely saved some money and started a family, making it important to invest in pieces that enhance your family’s comfort.”

Interior designers recommend focusing on investments that prioritise comfort and functionality.

They suggest, “At this point, the emphasis is usually on comfortable bedding, well-designed washrooms, and quality furniture. Consider redesigning bathrooms, purchasing a cozy couch, and investing in a comfortable bed.”

Experts advise that, as you prepare for retirement or seek relaxation, it is essential to invest in a good mattress, a soothing bathroom sanctuary, and cosy furnishings like a comfortable couch, bed, or area rugs to create a welcoming and restful home environment.

40s

The saying "the older, the wiser" is particularly relevant when it comes to making interior design choices in your 40s.

At this point in life, your design decisions are often shaped by a combination of financial stability and increased exposure to different styles and trends.

Ngobi observes that despite having a more substantial budget, people in their 40s tend to spend more thoughtfully.

“In your 40s, you begin to assign deeper meaning to the pieces you invest in. Your focus shifts towards acquiring high-quality items that carry sentimental value and contribute to a tranquil living environment that truly reflects your personal style.”

Mwebaza adds that while it is essential to invest in pieces that genuinely represent your tastes, it is equally important to update your space with trends that enhance functionality.

“By this stage, your routine is more stable, and you have fewer concerns about making major changes. Instead, you can afford to invest in customised pieces that fit perfectly within your existing space and align with your needs.”

To enhance your living space effectively, Ngobi recommends investing in items such as a well-crafted armchair, stylish floor and table lamps, a high-quality dining set, elegant tableware, and attractive planters.

These pieces not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of your home but also offer practical benefits.