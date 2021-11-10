Invest in quality home security to saves lives and property

Home break-ins in the wee hours of the morning are a common thing in the Kampala suburbs and different regions all over the country. Thieves gang up and invade homes in search for valuables such as electronics, furniture, jewellery or even money. In the process, property is lost and sometimes lives are taken.

During most of these robberies, security appliances such as padlocks, cameras and alarms are beaten which leaves residents bitter. Some go on to blame the quality of the security products while others think the criminals are just good at what they do. But how do they manage to pull off break-ins.

“In most cases if the padlocks are of poor quality, they can easily be broken or melted with acid. Some alarm systems are also manipulated,” explains Adnan Kyeyune , a security vigilante in Nansana , Kagoma Parish.

Advancement

However, the latest trends have seen the production of padlocks that cannot be broken or melted with acid.

“You cannot open this padlock, not even the acid can weaken it,” says Steven Ziwa , a representative of Arbus. Arbus is a Germany company dealing in high tech security hardware such as padlocks, cameras and alarms located on Market Street on Entebbe Road. After 45 years in the security business, Ziwa is convinced he has acquired invaluable knowledge about security appliances.

“I have been in this business long enough and I can testify that it is not advisable to go for poor quality products in the name of saving money,” he says. Ziwa was hired by Arbus in 2009 when they opened shop in Uganda. His bosses had ventured in to the security business after being victims of a robbery on Kampala Road in the early 1990s.

The burglary

Burglars had dug through Aristoc Book Store then on Kampala Road, into Wina Classic which was a luxury fashion house with the trendiest outfits in town. The robbery resulted into losses for the clothing business and the proprietor decided to do something to avoid a second strike.

“They had to remodel and reinforce the building with the latest security technology,” recalls Douglas Musene, Ziwa’s shop assistant.

The Wina Classic robbery sent the proprietor on a hunting spree for the best security until while on a trip in Germany he landed on Arbus products. He received the first batch of security appliances from Arbus in 1996 and 13 years later in 2009, he became an agent of Arbus in East Africa selling products such as padlocks, chain locks, cylinder locks and cameras.

A secure home creates a feeling of comfort and safety, it is therefore important that one has the best security in place to ensure a home is safe from the basement to the roof.

What you need

Some of the credible appliances that can be relied on include alarm and video surveillance systems, smoke detectors and additional window and door locks. Getting such product in good quality can be challenging with lots of counterfeits on the market.

“Sometimes you tell a client your price and they burst out of the shop in anger, accusing you of being exploitative. They are used to cheap products that have been duplicated,” says Musene.

Cost

A quick scan through the shelves of padlocks that can neither be broken nor melted by acid reveals some big price tags. The Abus Rock K14 goes for Shs 1,020,000, the Abus Rock SSFN R102 costs Shs 899,000, the 83/60 Series SSFN K18 is valued at Shs819,000 and the 83/80 Series Z has the Shs979,000 price tag. All these padlocks have been tested to last the test of time.

Ziwa says they cannot be breached and would be ideal for any homestead but the prices are unfriendly for the average Ugandan. It explains why many Ugandans continue to shun expensive security solutions only to fall victims of robberies.

It is clear that for one to get home, get into bed for the night without a single worry of security, one needs to heavily invest.

Home security systems

In addition to alerting law enforcement of break-ins, a home security system can detect smoke, carbon monoxide and other environmental dangers. It can even let you know about flooding happening in your house.

Most come with cameras, and the best home security systems on the market today come with wireless smart cameras so you can monitor your home from anywhere in the world via your tablet or smartphone. These systems continue to operate during power outages, via battery or solar power, and can even include extras like personal protection wearables that you can activate to summon emergency services if you have an accident or fall ill and cannot get to the phone. While you might not need all the bells and whistles on your new home security system, it is a good idea to familiarise yourself with the different features available on these systems as you shop around.

























Protect your valuables

Do you have valuable jewelry? Paintings or other artwork? Expensive electronics or tools? Most home security systems allow you to add asset protection devices that let you know if someone has tampered with your stuff. These can be a great perk if you have house cleaners or other service professionals in and out of your house, or even if you are just worried about theft.