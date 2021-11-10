Invest in quality home security to saves lives and property

The latest trends have seen the production of padlocks that cannot be broken or melted with acid. PHOTOS/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE.

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

A secure home creates a feeling of comfort and safety, it is therefore important that one has the best security in place to ensure a home is safe from the basement to the roof.

Home break-ins in the wee hours of the morning are a common thing in the Kampala suburbs and different regions all over the country. Thieves gang up and invade homes in search for valuables such as electronics, furniture, jewellery or even money. In the process, property is lost and sometimes lives are taken.

