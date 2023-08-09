Is a well the solution for your home water supply?

A few weeks ago, a tweet from a respectable pensioner generated a heated debate concerning the billing and services of the national water and sewerage system.

Although the corporation responded saying there had not been any increment, the rates still show that the charges have increased. According to the current rates, a jerrycan of water costs Shs90. This means a home of five people can pay about Shs90,000 per month in water bills. That is Shs1,080,000 a year. In 10 years, if the rates are constant, the homestead will pay Shs10.8m.

Apart from the exorbitant water bills, many homeowners in peri-urban areas such as Nansana, Gayaza or Kawuku are not yet connected to the national water grid, which makes it very expensive for a homeowner to get connected. For instance, when Sharon Nalumu and her family moved into their home in Naluvule Nansana 10 years ago, the biggest setback was access to clean and safe water.

“We discovered that the entire village was relying on a stream for water. The stream, which is not exactly well taken care of is susceptible to drought. But even during the rainy season the water does not look safe because it is most definitely not clean. We could not continue buying water from Wakiso, so we decided to dig our own well,” she says. Nalumu notes that although National Water and Sewerage Corporation finally reached their neighbourhood six years ago, many residents prefer having their own wells.

“Their supply in our neighbourhood is unreliable, most homes that choose national water are forced to buy from those who have wells. And what frustrates them most is that the bills never seem to reflect the supply,” Nalumu says.

Fred Manirakiza, an environment officer at Mota - Engil Uganda defines a well is an excavation drilled or dug into the ground to access water contained in an aquifer. (An aquifer is a pocket of water below the water table).

Cost

Manirakiza notes that the cost of digging a well depends on the depth of water availability in an area. The cost also varies from contractor to contractor.

He adds that location of a water well is crucial in ensuring water quality and safety. “The best spot for a water well is a safe distance from possible contaminants such as pit latrines, dumping sites, deep sewerage disposal systems and areas prone to flooding. They should also be far from children’s reach,” says Manirakiza.

Arthur Kuteesa, a civil engineer at Buildtech Consults and Construction, notes that construction of a water well may cost around Shs3.5m to Shs7.5m depending on the size of the water well and the survey of the area.

Sustainability

Kuteesa stresses the need for professionalism during the process of digging and maintaining a well.

“Digging a well involves a lot of factors such as survey of the land, topography of the area, chemical weathering of the earth, proximity to human and animal wastes, seasonal water fluctuations and water quality are more considered when deciding an optimal area to construct a water well in a home,” Kuteesa said.

Although many homesteads rely on such streams for water, they are susceptible to drought. PHOTO/COURTESY

Manirakiza notes that there is an urgent need to protect natural sources such as rivers, wetlands and lakes, where wells draw their water from.

“Water percolates to the ground aquifers from these resources. Mismanagement of these resources drastically reduces the volume of water in wells and some may dry out. It also contributes to dry conditions especially in areas of limited rainfall since there is continuous reduction in volume of water during pumping from the aquifers to the connected wells,” Manirakiza said.

He tips: “Testing and treatment is encouraged to ensure safety of water for both domestic and industrial use as well as installing casings or caps for wells to avoid water contamination.”

Value

Kuteesa notes that the addition of a well to a property, even if it is a vacant land, enhances its market value and makes it more attractive to potential buyers. He adds that the alternative of tenants avoiding water bills and shortages is irresistible.

“With access to a reliable source of water, individuals can use the land for agriculture, irrigation, or other water-dependent activities,” he says.

He further credits wells for conserving the environmental through reducing the transportation of water which lowers greenhouse emissions to the atmosphere which improves the overall sustainability of the land. In setups where pure water is appreciated such as farms and agriculture, wells provide water in its natural state of existence free from additives such as chlorine.

The construction

Aaron Tumusiime, a product engineer at Aqua Solar Engineering Uganda, says water from a well is drawn up by a pump or manually using containers such buckets or large water bags that are raised mechanically or by hand. He adds that a water well requires quality materials such as well burnt clay bricks, cement and wire mesh, as per the National Standards of Engineering and Construction. Before drilling, it is important to pick an optimal spot where the well will be dug. This requires professionals with have ample knowledge and experience, professional well drillers who will know exactly where to place the well for maximum water pressure, water safety and water quality.

Professional drillers will also obtain the necessary permits and licenses for drilling in your yard. They will talk to you about your specific water needs and obtain the necessary equipment to create a well that suits your preferences.

After you have found the optimal spot for your well, you can begin the drilling process. Installation involves drilling a five to 10 inch in diameter power drill through the earth’s crust until it reaches somewhere beyond 100 feet below the surface. After this has been done, a long steel casing will be inserted to capture water in a controlled manner. Additional cement and equipment will then be added to ensure that the well is sealed tight and incapable of letting in any harmful contaminants. Though it may come as a surprise, the actual process of drilling and installing the well typically takes the least amount of time.

Though the well may be installed, this does not mean that its water is safe for human consumption. There are a number of contaminants which must be tested for to ensure that the water in the well is safe and clean. Common contaminants include fertilisers, septic leakage, nitrates, and iron bacteria.

“We line the sides of the tunnel from bottom to top. The water is then brought up either using a pump or a pulley system,” says Tumusiime.

Nalumu’s is an underground well that is powered by electricity.

“All I have to do is switch on and the water fills our tanks. We usually do it once a week and it uses less than a unit of our electricity,” she says. Wells only differ in model by which the water is pumped out of the ground. It could be from the ancient hand-operated pulley system to electric pumps which are solar or dependent on the national grid. For bigger wells, the property owner is required to get a water abstraction permit from the Ministry of Water and Environment which may be required depending on the scale of use of the water well. Nalumu says while their well runs on Yaka, others have chosen to use solar for pumping which further diminishes the costs.

Duration

Tumusiime says the installation process is a two to four-week project depending on the terrain and is a one-off cost. He advises homeowners planning to drill wells as their primary source of water, to do it first so they do not have to discover later that their newly built home does not have a good water supply.

Once the well is drilled, you can then move forward with the location placement of your onsite wastewater system and the building of your home.

“This is not to say that one should not have an initial plan of where their well, onsite wastewater system, and home will be placed, but know that plans may have to be changed up a bit to accommodate the location of a good water supply and proper construction. Of course, depending on several factors, it could take shorter or longer than this. It all depends on how quickly you can secure permits, drill your well, test your water, and get your water purified,” says Tumusiime.

Challenges

Aaron Tumusiime, the product engineer at Aqua Solar Engineering Uganda, says that challenges range from unpredictable terrain and water table levels.

“There are regions of the country where you can find the water table as close as 50ft deep while other areas may go as far as 100 or 130ft deep,” he says.