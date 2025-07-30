Is it cheaper to find a new place or stay when your rent increases?

The decision to move or stay when facing a rent increase is one of the most stressful financial dilemmas many Ugandan tenants encounter. When that notice of a 10 percent rent hike arrives, it triggers not just financial concerns but emotional turmoil as well.

The choice between absorbing higher costs or undertaking the monumental task of relocation requires careful consideration of numerous factors that extend far beyond simple arithmetic. Sarah Nalwoga, a property manager with more than a decade of experience in Kampala’s rental market, notes that rent increases are often tied to location and property demand. "Areas such as Kololo, Nakasero, and Bugolobi see frequent hikes due to high demand from expatriates and corporate tenants. In contrast, neighbourhoods of Kira or Kisaasi may offer more stable rates," she says. She warns tenants against hastily moving to cheaper areas without research.

"Lower rent might come with trade-offs, longer commutes, higher transport costs, or security concerns. Always visit potential neighbourhoods at different times of day before deciding." In this current economic climate, where housing costs continue to rise while wages remain stagnant, the decision becomes even more critical. The complexity of this situation demands a thorough examination of all potential impacts, financial, logistical, and emotional, to arrive at the best possible solution for your unique circumstances. Robert Muwanga, a financial advisor urges tenants to approach rent increases with a clear budgeting strategy. "A 10 percent rent hike can significantly impact household finances, especially if salaries have not increased proportionately," he explains. "Before deciding to move, calculate whether the increased rent exceeds 30 percent of your monthly income, the generally recommended threshold for housing affordability.

If it does, relocation may be necessary, but only after accounting for all moving costs." Muwanga advises tenants to create an emergency fund specifically for housing expenses. "Many tenants face rent increases unprepared. Setting aside even Shs50,000 monthly can build a buffer against sudden hikes." He also recommends negotiating payment plans with landlords if moving isn't feasible. "Some landlords prefer keeping reliable tenants at slightly lower rates rather than risking vacancies." Understanding Uganda's rental market dynamics provides crucial context for this decision. Over the past decade, urban centres such as Kampala, Entebbe, and Mbarara have experienced significant rental price increases driven by rapid urbanisation, population growth, and rising construction costs.

The Covid-19 pandemic created additional volatility, with some landlords temporarily freezing rents, only to implement substantial catch-up increases later. A 10 percent increase on a Shs500,000 monthly rent translates to an additional Shs50,000 per month - or Shs600,000 annually, a substantial sum for many. However, it is essential to conduct a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis that accounts for all potential expenses and lifestyle impacts beyond just the monthly rent figure.

As rental prices climb nationwide, many tenants face a difficult calculation: Is absorbing a rent increase financially smarter than relocating to a new home?

The hidden and opportunity costs of moving

The true cost of moving involves much more than simply hiring a truck and paying a deposit. Professional moving services in Kampala for a standard three-bedroom home typically range between Shs800,000 and Shs1.5m, depending on distance and volume of belongings. More budget-conscious options such as renting a truck (about Shs300,000 per day) plus hired labour (approximately Shs50,000 per worker) can reduce costs to around Shs400,000-Shs600,000. However, the financial implications extend far beyond these visible expenses. New rentals typically require a two-month security deposit, meaning you will need Shs1m upfront for a Shs500,000 month property.





Other fees for security, garbage and TV connection often involve additional installation charges that can total Shs300,000 or more. These substantial upfront costs can quickly erode any potential savings from lower rent elsewhere. Muwanga says hidden and opportunity costs further complicate the moving equation. “The house-hunting process itself typically consumes 20-40 hours of property viewings, paperwork, and negotiations - time that could otherwise be spent earning income or with family. Many tenants need to take two or three days off work for the actual move, potentially costing Shs50,000 to Shs150,000 in lost wages,” he notes. The physical move often results in damaged or lost items requiring replacement, while the disruption of kitchen setup leads to several days of expensive takeaway meals.

Long-term financial implications

Long-term financial implications include potentially higher transportation costs if the new location increases your commute, with additional weekly expenses of Shs15,000-Shs30,000 for fuel or public transport. Being farther from familiar markets may force less economical bulk purchases, while distance from family support networks could increase childcare or eldercare expenses. “Staying in your current residence despite the rent increase offers several often-overlooked advantages that extend beyond mere convenience. Long-term tenants typically develop valuable relationship capital with their landlords, which can translate to more flexible payment terms during difficult months, priority consideration for property improvements, greater leniency regarding minor lease infractions, and advance notice of future increases,” Nalwoga says.

The value of established neighbourhood connections includes trusted local businesses, which may offer credit or discounts, familiarity with security patterns and safe routes, established relationships with schools and healthcare providers, and participation in community savings groups. Staying also avoids the three to six month adjustment period that typically follows a move, during which household budgets fluctuate unpredictably, family members experience heightened stress, work productivity often declines, and children may struggle with school transitions.

Negotiating rent increases

Before deciding to move, tenants should consider several strategic approaches to negotiating rent increases. Evidence-based negotiation involves researching comparable rents in your area to determine if the increase is justified, while highlighting your history of timely payments and property care. Nalwoga also stresses the importance of lease agreements. "Many tenants do not realise that standard leases allow for annual rent increases. Always clarify this before signing. If possible, negotiate a fixed-rate lease for two years to avoid surprises." Offering to sign a longer lease in exchange for rate stability can appeal to landlords seeking tenant reliability. Value-added proposals might include taking on minor maintenance responsibilities, suggesting property improvements that would justify higher rent, or offering to help find new tenants if you leave.

She suggests creative payment solutions such as requesting phased implementation of the increase, proposing trade-offs like handling garden maintenance for partial offset, or suggesting inflation-linked increases rather than fixed percentages. These approaches can sometimes result in mutually beneficial solutions that avoid the need for relocation. "Most landlords increase rents to cover rising maintenance costs, property taxes, and inflation. Tenants who communicate openly about financial difficulties often find that the landlords are willing to compromise, perhaps a five percent increase instead of 10 percent, or delayed implementation." She, however, advises tenants to demonstrate reliability. "If you have always paid on time and taken good care of the property, use that as leverage in negotiations. Landlords value responsible tenants and often prefer keeping them at reasonable rates."

Before moving

A comprehensive decision-making framework should include creating a detailed comparison spreadsheet that itemises all moving costs versus increased rent over 12-24 months, factoring in time/value calculations for hours spent moving and including quality-of-life metrics such as commute time and neighbourhood safety. Conducting thorough neighbourhood research means verifying actual rental rates in potential new areas (not just advertised prices), checking for hidden costs such as higher water/electricity rates, and assessing transportation infrastructure quality. Family impact assessments should evaluate school transfer implications for children, proximity to extended family support networks, and healthcare access for family members with special needs.

Moving means time, sweat, and unexpected losses

This multidimensional approach ensures all relevant factors receive proper consideration. For those torn between moving and staying, Nalwoga suggests downsizing within the same building by inquiring about smaller units at lower rates or smaller homes in the neighbourhood. Also, carefully vetting and adding a roommate could offset the rent increase, provided lease terms allow this arrangement. The psychological and emotional aspects of this decision should not be underestimated. Decision fatigue sets in as the process of evaluating new properties consumes mental energy, with constant comparisons leading to anxiety and second-guessing. Many tenants develop strong attachments to their living spaces through personalisation investments such as décor or gardens, while children often form deep connections to their homes.

The uncertainty costs of moving include potentially less accommodating new landlords and hidden issues that only emerge after moving in. These emotional factors, while difficult to quantify, represent real quality-of-life considerations that deserve attention in the decision-making process. She advises tenants to weigh emotional factors alongside financial ones. "If your current home provides stability, good schools, a support network, low crime, it may be worth paying slightly more to maintain that security." Documenting all landlord communications regarding rent changes and ensuring any agreements are added to your lease in writing provides important protection regardless of the path chosen.

Numbers

The true cost of moving involves much more than simply hiring a truck and paying a deposit. Professional moving services in Kampala for a standard three-bedroom home typically range between Shs800,000 and Shs1.5m, depending on distance and volume of belongings. Renting a truck costs about Shs300,000 per day plus hired labour (approximately Shs50,000 per worker can reduce costs to around Shs 400,000-Shs600,000.

Decision