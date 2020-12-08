It is December, time to put your lights up

It is that time of the year again, Christmas songs, merrymaking and of course, the Christmas trees and accompanying lights are already up. With less people buying organic trees, they invest heavily in ornaments to elevate the tree.

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

In the early years, Christmas was always a cheer. A collection of many activities that would keep everyone occupied at least a week before. The excitement that came with looking for a tree, cutting one and having to carry it home. There would be an abundance of trees whenever the D-day was approaching, one could even find one lying on the road.

Those kinds of trees are no longer common, especially in the city and towns. But you got many options. You can’t go organic? No problem.

Artificial trees are a go to as well and you change it without inconveniences. Where do you want to place it?

The size and height of the Christmas tree you want to buy will depend on the space in your house. You may need to measure it to make a perfect fit in your house or any place you want it in instead of relying on eye measurements.

A table Christmas tree is installed in ways different from ordinary trees. Finding a spot with a socket near would save you tripping over cables and cluttering your house with extensions to get lights to your tree.

When you go artificial

Artificial trees can be easier to set up and mostly light. However, the look you want will also slightly depend on the material you choose from the market.

Polyethylene tree are a type of artificial trees that cannot be set apart from a real tree, unless of course you touch it. It is already in the right shape so it does not need a lot of work while setting.

Most trees come with lighting, while others don’t. You can always look for fun ways to decorate your tree.

They trees are usually reusable since they do not dry up unlike the real trees.

Jackie does not have to go through the hassle of buying a Christmas tree since the family kept the one they used last year.

“As long as you have a place to quietly keep it away, it can be recycled as many times as possible,” she said.

The fun here is that you can choose the colour from off-white to green.

When you go organic

In previous years, it was common for families to cut a cypress tree which had that unique scent. This scent usually punctuated the season; but decorating the tree with cards, balloons and gifts was always a highlight.

Today, people use a variety of trees, some use pine trees and others fir. The trees need a lot of care, for instance, some will place it in cold water to ensure they don’t easily dry before the season is done, while in other cases, you need to watch the temperatures of where it is placed.

When they start drying, the needle-like leaves get loose and start falling down, littering your house. To avoid that, laying something down like a bedsheet can help collect all of those without littering the floor.

Cost

The cost of artificial trees is based on the material and the state of the particular tree. While a tree on its own is less expensive, the pre-lit tree could be more expensive, though it saves the time of decorating, especially if you do not have enough time.

From online shops, standalone trees range from Shs150, 900 to about Shs401, 142.

In other online shops, the price ranges from Shs50, 000 to Shs220, 000 depending on the size of the tree.

Pre-lit trees range from Shs217, 132 to about Shs868, 528.

Along Ben Kiwanuka Street, Christmas trees range from Shs50, 000 to Shs750, 000.

In Kampala downtown, the prices start from as low as Shs45, 000.

From online shops in Uganda, a real Christmas tree starts at Shs60, 000.