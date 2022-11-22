It is time for Black Friday shopping 

This Black Friday comes at a time when almost everyone is working on a tight budget.

Falling officially on November 25, most online stores and a few supermarkets turned it a notch higher by starting early this month with deals on some items flashing on your phone or computer screens.

So while you are still looking for Black Friday deals, try looking out for Christmas deals as well.

There may be, however, an offside to this especially when you just go without planning, call it panic shopping.

According to RealHomes, before you go for that Black Friday shopping, it is a good idea to make sure that you know exactly what you want and need before the D-Day rolls around. Just remember that a deal is not a deal if you don’t actually need it.

The following are some of the many items one can land on discount this Black Friday season.

Furniture

There is a wide range of discounts when it comes to furniture. Not only can they be found online, but also ground shops have these deals.

According to Leo Felix, store manager and retail home furnishing expert at Danube Homes, for the Christmas deals, they have put selected Netherlands stock (which includes furniture and home decor at a flat 40 percent discount. All Italian furniture stocks will be sold at a flat 50 percent discount.

“The offer will last until the end of December,” Felix says.

During the Black Friday week, online shops are putting their furniture ranging from TV stands, some seats, centerpieces, and fabric wardrobes between 9 percent to about 50 percent discount. Keeping on track may help you know when the discount increases or falls on D-day.

Appliances

These include fridges and washing machines. The deals on most local online shops go to as high as 44 percent discount, depending on the brand and, of course, capacity.

At Carrefour Supermarket, most of these appliances have already started going on sale on different days and different discounts. Although they did not want to disclose the exact items and their discounts, Carrefour is still giving deals up to the first week of December, courtesy of Black Friday.





Electronics

Including kettles, flat irons, Televisions, speakers and phones among others, many are already winning big with up to 50% discount. One could buy a blender at half the price it is normally on.

Credit and Debit cards discounts

On November 4, DFCU among other players partnered with Jumia, an online shop to bring more deals, especially to the holders of debit and credit cards.

Customers are given upto 20 percent discount of things one buys from Jumia with either the debit or credit card.

According to Jude Kansiime, DFCU’s Head of Marketing, one of the major outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic was a global shift from physical to online shopping. The bank stepped in to give their Visa Card holders an opportunity to enjoy Black Friday discounts throughout the month of November.

“This campaign comes at a time when the year is coming to a close. It offers the opportunity to stock up for the festive season with discounted prices on various items including household goods. We are excited that our customers will enjoy reduced prices, shopping convenience and an early festive season with dfcu and Jumia,” Kansiime said, then.

It is not all rosy

Having huge deals is one thing, and actually buying it is another.

Make a list of what you want to buy ahead of time—this can help you keep a clear head when it’s time to start shopping. Most people are on a tight budget these days; buy what you really need and leave the rest for when the grass is greener. Take a deep breath and don’t get sucked into the frenzy of ‘I have to buy this at this great price!’. There is a strong chance it will pop up again at some point in the future.

Research the price

Especially when doing online shopping, googling the price of a product will not take much of your data bundle but will help you decide if the deal you saw is worth taking up.

No need for pressure