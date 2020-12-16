It turns out the lockdown was not all bad

When private and public transport was halted as a way of controlling the spread of Covid-19, Uganda unceremoniously went into a lockdown, three months people loathed but have a lot to thank for.

When the lockdown was declared in March, everyone ran to the safety of their homes, closed the doors behind them and sat home to let the deadly plague pass.

However, as the days and weeks lazily dragged on, the fear started fading and in its place was boredom and restlessness. Though the times were difficult, some people found interesting ways of whiling away the time around the house. New hobbies like backyard gardening and routine cleaning were learnt and by the end of the lockdown, we were somehow able to appreciate its impact on the appearance of our homes.

The first thing many considered was getting was a pay TV decoder - not because they love TV as much, but needed to listen, watch and follow current affairs, perhaps something good would come out of it.

However, according to the state of affairs at the time, they also knew they needed something more than TV, something that would take much more of their time and thoughts; the home.

It is amazing how much detail the eye can catch around the house when you have nothing else to do! Suddenly, the compound becomes bigger than you have always seen it, and you realise that you could actually set up a small garden.

For others, this was a chance to appreciate their homes and the surrounding; those that had been buying home supplies from a supermarket in Kampala now had to look at a grocery shop in the nearby town.

But it wasn’t just the home supplies, some were looking for seedlings for the backyard gardens, after all, they were going to be home longer.

Chance to renovate

For Aisha Namuwonge, a resident of Mbalwa, Namugongo, the lockdown afforded her all the time she needed to renovate her home.

She had the idea before but was taking her time, when the lockdown was effected, staying home for that long made her realise she needed the renovation sooner than later.

“I realised that the walls were dirty and needed a fresh layer of paint and again since I was home, I noticed things I had not noticed before. I realised there was a part behind the house that had been badly affected by water, I realised parts of the gutters on the roof that needed replacements and re-fixing, I was even able to see some parts of my perimeter wall that was in bad shape and since I was available to oversee the work myself, I decided to do it,” she says adding that this helped her because she now knew exactly what parts of the house needed attention and since she had first observed, she was keener during the renovation process that everything is addressed.

She also believes that she would not have been able to manage and oversee the renovations if she was not at home, and so to her, the lockdown was a blessing in disguise.

Home office

“I was working from home and having all these Zoom meetings and since I teach, it was hard to do the meetings seated in my living room. I did it a couple of times, but it did not appear serious. It was also uncomfortable because I needed to place my laptop somewhere high where the camera would capture me well, with good lighting too,” Ezekiel Nkalubo shares.

His next attempt was to hold his Zoom meetings while seated at his dining table. It was a bit more comfortable, but also came with complications.

“Other members of the family, like the children would be such an inconvenience. They wanted to come into my meeting and see who I was talking with on video. If not, they would be playing around the house and make a lot of noise, and since my microphone had to be on, the noise would be quite unbearable,” Nkalubo explains. That is when it dawned on him that he had to find some quiet space in his house, and have a small office from where he could do his work.

He utilised one of the rooms in the house which partly worked as a store, had it reorganised, painted, simply furnished and cleaned to create a home office.

“I had never thought about having an office at home because I did not need it. I always left the thought hanging,” he says, adding, “however, when it was inevitable during the lockdown, I was able to put it up and I felt so proud of myself and relieved at the same time. Now, that space that was previously not well utilised in the house was given a new purpose and it was and still is very helpful,” he concludes.

Working out

One of the businesses that were adversely affected by the lockdown was the gyms. One of the people that missed gyms was Eve Naturinda, a new mother.

Naturinda couldn’t get access to equipment she had thought of having around her home since many shops were closed. She, however, used the supermarkets to get some.

“I was able to get a yoga mat and a yoga ball, some weights, a tummy trimmer, a rope for skipping, a football, and a few other things. That was how I started small. I would park the car outside and use the garage for that purpose.”

When the lockdown was eased, gyms among other businesses remained closed. “I was able to get a stationary bicycle and some more equipment to keep me fit. I was now more focused on growing my own mini-gym than going back to one,” she notes.

So, while the lockdown was such an unpleasant situation to many, to some, it was a time that gave their homes new brilliant ideas and looks.



