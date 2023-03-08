Kaitesi offers a place of rest for the weary traveller

Do you have a passion for hospitality and entertainment but lack capital? Why not start an Airbnb just as Doreen Kaitesi did? Airbnb is an online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their homes with people who are looking for accommodations in specific areas.

Kaitesi, the proprietor of Humura says she had always been passionate about the hospitality industry and the easiest way to be part of it was joining the Airbnb network.

“Setting up an accommodation facility is quite expensive. But an Airbnb enables one to create beautiful spaces without breaking the bank,” she says.

Starting out

Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Kaitesi had been in the hospitality industry since 2012.

“My first job was in a hotel and I worked through the ranks to become an independent consultant. Working in the industry gave me exposure and taught me valuable things such as how spaces are designed, which came in handy when I had to set up my own place,” she says.

Kaitesi explains that in 2019 she designed her home in hopes of turning it into an Airbnb but the first Covid-19 lockdown deferred her plans.

“I finished setting it up in December 2019 by which time, the world was descending into a lockdown that lasted longer than I had anticipated,” she relates.

During the lockdown years, Kaitesi says she got attached to her personal space and decided not to list it on the Airbnb market. However, she still had the dream to list her own Airbnb.

Breakthrough

The entrepreneur decided to look for an apartment that she could turn into an Airbnb.

“I gave a friend who works in the real estate sector the specifications of what I was looking for and within three weeks I got the apartment,” she says.

After acquiring the space in October 2022 Kaitesi was ready for business in December.

Interior decor

Kaitesi says her motivation for the décor was creating a space that could give the guest rest. That is why she named her business Humura. She chose to source everything locally and had everything custom made.

“I do not like already made items because I feel they lack that personal touch. Fortunately, these days there are many local artisans doing great furniture and many other décor items,” she says.

Kaitesi says the advantages of working with local artisans include affordability and customisation.

“Because they are locally available, you can invite them to your space, so they have a better understanding of why you want the particular items the way you want them,” she says.

Apart from locally sourced furniture, Kaitesi also added to her space various craft such as embellished bottles made by her a local and traditional baskets from Rwanda.

“The theme I was going for was eclectic with strong leanings to the African traditional design element,” she explains.

Considerations

When asked about what was considered on getting a space for the business, she says security was important.

“We were looking at the security of the area and the quality of the property. Being an online market, the business relies heavily on reviews, therefore it is important that the guest feels secure in their environment and they are able to recommend it to others,” she says.

The property being new was a bonus for Kaitesi and it was also easily accessible. The apartment also has enough parking for everyone including the guests.