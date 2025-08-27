The future of furniture: Karyeija on blending art, function, and comfort

He blends artistry into practical pieces so that homes feel both useful and elegant. His beds might carry intricately carved headboards, his tables might feature motifs borrowed from Ugandan tradition, yet they all serve their essential roles. But no craftsman works in a vacuum. Peter “Picasso” Karyeija acknowledges the competition posed by mass imports, especially Chinese furniture that fills shops at affordable prices. “In the process of embracing new trends of furniture, there is a need to preserve traditional furniture as well so we don’t lose it,” he cautions. “This calls for more creativity so that our local furniture can still compete with the new imports.

We have got to blend our local furniture with value addition so that we can match with contemporary furniture.” He points to hotels, lodges and cottages that have embraced Ugandan carpentry as proof that the quality exists and deserves support. “We are grateful to cottages and hotels for embracing our own crafts,” he says. “But even at home, we should embrace it so that we use our homes as resting places and put items that make us pay to go to hotels.” His hope is that Ugandan households will see the same value in local craftsmanship that hospitality establishments already do.

Reimagining furniture

In Entebbe, tucked away in a workshop where sawdust lingers in the air and chisels rest within easy reach, “Picasso” Karyeija spends his days reimagining what furniture can be. To him, wood is more than material; it is possibility. Each plank carries potential to become not just something beautiful to look at but something that makes a home liveable. “I grew up making play items as a child. That spirit grew in me, and I felt at peace doing woodwork. Eventually people started appreciating my work, then I officially started” he recalls. His early experiments in carving flower vases and sculptures sharpened his eye for detail, but there came a time when ornament was not enough. “Time came when I needed joinery of the curved pieces,” he explains.

“It challenged me to learn joinery so that I could compete. I am grateful that now I am a full carpenter.” That decision gave him range, and today, through his company Wood Definitions, he crafts furniture that is at once stylish, practical and responsive to the shifting ways Ugandans live. For Karyeija, carpentry is less about producing objects and more about solving problems. He has learned to study homes the way others might read a book, tracing the flow of space and the habits of its occupants before sketching his designs. He says:“The time I have spent in carpentry has taught me what is needed and where it is needed.”

He has observed how lifestyles have changed. Cupboards, once a must-have, are giving way to sleek kitchen cabinets. Big lounge sets are less attractive in apartments where tenants want beds, chairs and storage without clutter. “Chair trends have changed,” he says thoughtfully. “You will find a person in a single room but they need chairs and a bed comfortably. We can design a chair to have storage space or a bed arrangement without anybody detecting that someone slept there.” He talks about these challenges with delight, as if every request is a puzzle waiting for a solution. He is convinced the future of carpentry lies in multifunctionality.

“People have adopted new trends of furniture to make it multipurpose, for example having a chair that can flip into a table. That is the future of carpentry right now,” he says with conviction. His workshop has become a gallery of such ingenuity; a stool that doubles as a shoe rack, a coffee table with a hidden pull-out tray, a corner unit that makes use of space that would otherwise go wasted. “There is a need to create big spaces in a small space using furniture,” he explains. “You might not ignore the corners; you design a piece that can accommodate shoes or books.” His words reveal his guiding principle, a home is not defined by its size but by how well its spaces are used.

Choosing materials

Material is central to the process. Clients often come with pictures or ideas but little knowledge about wood types, and here the carpenter assumes the role of educator.

“We get wood from Ndeeba, Abayita Ababiri, or Bwaise,” he says. “The choice depends on your agreement with the client and his budget.” He explains that hardwood is versatile and durable. Softwood has its place too, but should be used with caution. “Softwood is limited. For example, if the piece is not going to carry much weight such as a coffee table, we can use softwood. But it will not apply to a chair on which people sit.” He is pragmatic about cost. “We advise clients about the different pricing and they make decisions basing on their budget,” he says. For him, trust is built on transparency, and a client who understands the reason behind every choice is more satisfied with the outcome.

Aesthetics

Even as he focuses on function, Karyeija never overlooks aesthetics. He knows that people want furniture that lifts their homes beyond utility. “There are various decorations we make out of furniture,” he says. “We can make a centre piece as a decoration but at the same time serving a purpose. The truth is that in Uganda, we have a limited market for decorations so we have to tactfully blend it into a purposeful article,’’ he notes. Each piece tells the story of a carpenter who insists that furniture must do more than sit in a room, it must make life easier, lighter, and more beautiful.



