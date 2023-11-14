Kitchen shears: Often ignored valuable tool

Have you ever been served vegetables that seem more art to be admired than food to be consumed? The secret is a pair of unique scissors that are a valuable arsenal in every professional chef’s culinary tool box.

Ordinarily, kitchen shears are used for snipping herbs, cutting open food packaging and breaking down poultry, but their value goes beyond that.

What are kitchen shears?

Shears, also referred to as kitchen scissors or kitchen shears, are specialised scissors crafted for use in the kitchen. They feature robust, sharp blades and comfortable handles, tailored to tackle a variety of cutting tasks in the kitchen.

Unlike traditional scissors, shears possess the strength and precision to cut through a wide range of food items, such as meats and vegetables, herbs and packaging materials.

Why you must get one Cutting

Kitchen shears are masters at taming chicken and poultry. Their sharp blades make can be used to cut through bones, joints, and cartilage, simplifying the task of breaking down a whole chicken or preparing chicken parts.

You never have to struggle with you blunt knife to cut neat pieces chicken. There are also tutorials, on YouTube on how to butterfly a chicken, for the grilling or baking in oven, using shears.

Shears are used to cut fresh herbs. Precision matters when garnishing dishes with fresh herbs. Kitchen shears are the tool of choice for snipping and finely chopping herbs, ensuring a flavorful and aesthetically pleasing finish. They will come in handy when you are in a harry, and do not have the time to use a chopping board.

They are also seafood saviours. Whether it is removing fish scales, deveining shrimp, or opening shellfish, kitchen shears make seafood preparation a breeze. Their sharp blades handle the toughest of seafood shells with ease.

They can be used for slicing sausages. If you are very creative with your cooking and you like to cook to prepare sausage stew, or enjoy spaghetti with sausage slices shears, shears will come in handy.

Cutting the sausages without smashing them can be a challenge. Kitchen shears come will come to your rescue, by offering clean, uniform slices perfect for dishes or charcuterie platters.

Precision in cutting

Kitchen shears deliver clean, precise cuts, maintaining the integrity of your ingredients. Whether it is herbs or meat, they enhance the presentation and flavours of your dishes.

Versatile and adaptable, kitchen shears can handle a wide range of tasks, from cutting open packages to trimming fat and even sectioning fruits. They are an all-in-one tool that simplifies your kitchen routine.

Time savers

Kitchen shears significantly reduce preparation time. Their swift cutting action streamlines cooking processes, making them an invaluable time-saving addition to your culinary arsenal.

Ergonomic comfort

Most of them a designed with user comfort in mind, the ergonomic handles of kitchen shears provide a comfortable grip. This feature reduces strain during prolonged use, enabling greater precision and control.

Utility kitchen shears

These are designed for general-purpose tasks such as cutting poultry, slicing herbs, and opening packages. These versatile shears can handle a wide range of tasks.

Poultry / meat shears

Poultry shears are specialised kitchen shears designed for cutting through poultry with ease. They often have serrated blades and a notch for cutting through bones.

Herb shears

These are precision tools designed for snipping and finely chopping herbs. They often feature multiple blades, arranged together, to ensure a quick and even cut. They are very ideal for garnishing dishes with fresh herbs, these shears enhance the presentation and flavors of your culinary creations.

Seafood shears