Know where to place your rug

Some people use rugs to define an area, while others use them as statement pieces. Whatever function they serve rugs add warmth and style to a home. But it is not enough to simply have a rug in your home, it is also important to know how to position it the right way.

Generally, the first step is to select a rug depending on the specific room you want to place it in.

Cyrus Mukisa, an interior decorator, says the correct placement of a rug depends on how big the room is, what other furniture is in the room and the purpose it is meant to serve.

If you are using the rug to create space between two sofas, then the rug needs to be evenly positioned between them. Think symmetry; it should be an equal distance from each sofa, not 10cm in front of one and 20cm in front of the other.

Dining room rugs

Mukisa notes that a lot of people are skeptical about placing rugs in the dining room because it might present cleaning challenges, if there are spills. Determining the proper area rug for a dining room depends on the size and shape of the dining table itself, in addition the structure of the actual room.

The rule of thumb is to make sure that the rug extends a minimum of 24 inches from the table legs. This should ensure that the dining room chairs remain on the rug even when pushed back as people get up from the table. This requires a rug that is flat to prevent chairs from wobbling and is easy to clean.

Size of the room

In a big open-plan space, the rug should sit under the front legs of both the sofas, or if you have a large rug, then both sofas can sit completely atop the rug. If you have chairs in the space as well, the front legs of the chair should be touching or hovering on the rug. This placement creates a cosy zone without closing off the area to the rest of the room.

“If you are trying to divide the room up into different spaces, use different rugs to define each of these spaces. Even if the suggested rug sizes do not work with the sizes of your home, you can still follow the same principles of placement and buy a rug based on the dimensions of your living room,” he says.

Bedroom

The first step in selecting the right size of the rug is to measure your bed. Since the bed serves as the main focal point for the room, it also serves as the main factor for determining rug’s placement. In addition to further defining the space, a rug offers a soft and warmer spot for your feet to land on each morning.

It is also important to consider other features in the room and accompanying furniture such as nightstands, side tables, vanities or benches.

Typically, an eight by 10 or nine by 12 feet area rug works well for a queen or king bed, while a six by nine is better for a full or a twin-sized bed. However, this rule of thumb depends on how much space is in the room itself and between the bed and the surrounding furniture.

“Let the rug come about six to 10 inches off each wall to allow all the furniture to have a place on the rug. This will also make the room feel larger,” Mukisa explains.

In the living room