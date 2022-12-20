Last minute Christmas décor deals

If you have not yet started on your Christmas décor, do not worry so much because you still have time to catch up.

The only catch about shopping this late though might be that the prices have been increased by dealers trying to make some last minute profit. But we have combed the shops for you to find the deals that will enable you spruce up your home without damaging your wallet.

Trees

The natural Christmas tree is becoming scarce to find, so most dealers have resorted to the faux trees. However, natural trees cost from between Shs65,000 and Shs200,000 from markets and supermarkets.

Although the faux trees do not have that fresh pine scent that fills your home with a Christmas energy, they do have their advantages such as tbeing reusable and eco-friendly.

They also come in a variety of colours, sizes and shapes. From downtown, one can get a faux Christmas tree from as low as Shs20, 00 up to Shs4.5m depending on the size and type.

Upscale Christmas trees start from Shs120, 000 and above. From online shops, trees range from Shs35, 000 to Shs950, 000, with crazy Christmas offers.

The lights

There are different types of lights. You will find battery-powered lights and electric-powered ones.

If your area experiences frequent load shedding (Najjera), you may consider battery-powered lights and the reverse is true. There are also large and smaller lights so one’s budget will determine what they choose.

From downtown, lights range from Shs20, 000 to Shs150, 000. If you are buying from upscale outlets prices will range between Shs63, 000 and Shs200, 000.

Online prices range between Sha8, 000 to Shs100, 000.

Christmas balls

The balls that are usually hung on the tree may be a bit different from the rest of the ornaments. While some shops may sell in dozens or half dozen, other shops may sell a piece on its own.

The colours you will choose depend on the theme you have in mind. Most online Christmas balls are sold in dozens, half dozen, or double dozens and one decorated ball. These range between Shs15, 000 and Shs70, 000 with different discounts in mind.

Upscale outlets price the balls from Shs25, 000 to Shs50, 000 (each ball), and downtown price range between Shs25, 000 and Shs60, 000, depending on the number of balls in the packet.

The star

The star is usually the cherry on top of the Christmas tree. One can get a star from Shs5, 000 to Shs200, 000 depending on the size, or even more depending on the place.

Garland

One may want to include a garland in the Christmas décor, especially for the tree. They also come in different colours and types so one may choose the beady garlands or the soft and silky tinsel Christmas garlands.

Downtown prices range between Shs8, 000 to Shs150, 000.

Upscale outlets prices go from around Shs25, 000 and above.

Online shops start from Shs7, 000.

Stockings

The stockings are traditionally used to fill with small gifts such as fruit, nuts, sweets or toys. There are smaller and larger stockings and one may decide to buy both sizes especially if the family has young ones too. The cost ranges from Shs6, 000 a pair to Shs50, 000

Santa

Santa Claus comes in different sizes and therefore costs differently. However, the best deals are online with a medium sized Santa going for Shs30, 000 and a miniature one for Shs25, 000.