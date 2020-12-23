Last minute fixes to bail you out this Christmas

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

Every year, you promise yourself you won’t wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping or decor, but once again, it’s a few days before Christmas and you have not bought anything tangible.

Two days and you don’t have a tree, neither lights nor decorations and you need to do some shopping for the loved ones.

Before you go into a shopping frenzy, there are a few quick fixes you can look into and nobody will notice that they were last minute.

The shopping

One of the biggest traps of last-minute shopping is going over the budget.

What if we make a list of things we want to buy? It has worked for many and maybe it will for you too.

There are two things involved in making shopping lists, making it in the first place and sticking to the list.

Resisting the urge to buy items you had not planned for is intolerable, if you have crossed everything on your list, don’t hang around for your mind to wonder, that’s how you start diverting from the planned list.

The Christmas feel

Many things that evoke the Christmas mood tend to be inexpensive and readily available in most stores. These include the Christmas tree, lights and the decoration that will remind even a non-interested visitor that it is Christmas.

While for the Christmas tree, you can get one that is pre-lit or another that is fully decorated that all you will have to do is plug it in your socket and you are ready to roll.

You can buy Christmas ornaments too and put them on a platter in your living room.

Playing with lights

Playing with the lights in a home too can help you change the feel of the house.

According to James Katongole, a homeowner, dimming the lights will create a cozy feel.

“If you have had bright lights in your house and outside, replace them with warm lights this season,” says Katongole.

Others though usually use a chandelier to dim the bright light sharpness, if it is multicolored – much better.

Pine cone ornaments

Pine cones can be made as garlands and hung decoratively on the wall, with a few pine spikes and baubles, pine cones can be put around the house or in a flowerpot around the house to bring in the color, or even hang on the Christmas tree if you have one.

Candles

Getting colorful candles around Christmas dinner and the house at large can bring in the achieved effect in the season. If you have Mason jars, decorate them simply, fill each with water and put in a small candle in each to create a special look. You have an alternative of buying an already decorated candle.

Bottle brush tree

If you are looking for a creative way to use some of the things that are lying around your house, try making some bottle brush trees. They are cheap, fun, and easy to make. They will also add plenty of holiday charm to your household this Christmas.



Music

Choose a few Christmas classics to play in the house. This will also help raise a Christmas cheer. They may be old classics blended with the new hits. If you do not have them yet, you still have time. There are many websites that can even help you handpick the Christmas songs of each year.

You can also find unique and thoughtful last-minute ideas that’ll convince anyone on your list that you’ve had their gift wrapped for a long time right from an online retailer.

Using the local online shops will help you deliver your present within one or two days so that your gift reaches the recipient just in time.

Another may choose to add a new coat of paint to the house right before Christmas. Immaculate Nantongo, founder of Fabulous Beautiful Homes, believes this will do wonders.

