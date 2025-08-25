Live-work spaces: A solution to Kampala housing crisis

Investors are transforming office spaces into live-work units to tackle the city’s worsening housing crisis, presenting an unexpected opportunity to address Uganda’s persistent shortage of affordable housing. Mushrooming skyscrapers across Kampala have reshaped the skyline, creating what industry players describe as a “ripple effect” that could increase housing options. According to the 2023 Africa Housing Finance (AHF) report, Uganda faces a housing deficit of 2.4 million units, with 210,000 in urban areas and 1.395 million in rural locations. In Kampala, only 22 percent of households own their homes, while the majority rent, often in small one-bedroom units. The National Building Review Board (NBRB) believes converting office towers into apartments is feasible under existing laws.

Mr Herbert Zziwa, the NBRB communications manager, explains that developers must first apply to the Physical Planning Committee for a land-use change, prepare detailed architectural and engineering plans, and then submit them to the Building Committee. Mr Zziwa notes that if approved, the committee will issue a development permission document that allows the conversion concept to move forward. The developer must then prepare a detailed proposal, including architectural and engineering drawings, proof of ownership, and the development permission, and submit it to the Building Committee for approval. “Once the building permit is issued, the developer can proceed with the codifications, and after completion, the developer must apply for an occupation permit confirming that the building has been completed in line with the standards and is fit for human habitation,” he explains.

This debate coincides with the emergence of high-rise developments such as the 25-storey RR Pearl Tower One, launched by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia. Despite these developments, high construction costs continue to push developers toward high-end housing rather than affordable units. Ms Shirley Kongai, the president of the Association of Real Estate Agents Uganda (AREA), notes that the cost of land, materials, taxes, and infrastructure makes construction expensive, forcing developers to target wealthier buyers. Even “affordable housing” remains out of reach for most Ugandans. “A house that costs Shs10 million is usually just one bedroom, which is not enough for an average Ugandan family of five. And even then, buyers are given only about two years to pay, which most people cannot afford,” Ms Kongai adds. Ms Kongai also highlights a lack of reliable data and regulation.

“The housing business is largely unregulated, and many figures on housing deficits are estimates,” she says. She points out that government initiatives, such as off-taking developers for affordable housing, could attract investors with lower financing costs, but regulatory gaps and the absence of government guarantees hinder participation. Local investors also face high costs due to complex land ownership, high-interest bank loans (15–25 percent), and the need to provide infrastructure such as water, power, and roads, along with VAT and material taxes, further restricting housing for average Ugandans. City landlord Drake Lubega adds that practical obstacles, including location, laws, and tax structures, limit the impact of office-to-residential conversions. “Most occupants in these high-rises are foreigners, and very few Ugandans can afford to live there,” he says.

Ms Hazeda Kirunda, the secretary of the Landlords and Developers Association, emphasises the need for mixed-use zones, noting that offices and residences have different tax rates, creating confusion and extra costs when properties are repurposed. “Unless we have areas clearly gazetted for mixed-use, it’s nearly impossible to make these buildings serve both purposes. Offices and residences have different tax rates. If you try to convert, KCCA and URA end up taxing the same property twice, for business and the other for rent, which creates confusion and extra costs,” she says.

Ms Kirunda said the debate around live-work conversions is still ongoing, and without a clear policy, she would not support it as a solution for Kampala’s housing shortage. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census revealed that 60 percent of Ugandans live in informal or inadequate housing, while 42 percent of urban households rent. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and economic disparities continue to drive the housing gap. Government officials have called for collaboration with private investors to increase affordable housing. State Minister for Investment Ms Evelyn Anite emphasises low-cost construction methods, including cemented floors and iron sheets, to reduce costs for low-income earners.

“We are ready to support private developers who partner with the government to deliver affordable housing,” she says. While Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) acknowledges the urgency of the housing crisis, it has yet to take an official position on repurposing office towers, citing the need for internal deliberation before policy guidance. Despite optimism around live-work conversions, experts agree that without clear policies, regulatory reform, and supportive tax frameworks, such initiatives cannot fully resolve the housing shortage. Addressing high construction costs, clarifying legal frameworks, and incentivising developers for affordable housing are critical steps to ensure that Kampala housing crisis is resolved.

What to know

Kampala housing by numbers

• Housing deficit: 2.4 million units nationally.

• Urban deficit: 210,000 units.

• Rural deficit: 1.395 million units

• Owner-occupied households in Kampala: 22 percent.

• Households living in rented units: 78 percent.

• Informal settlements: 60 percent of Ugandans.

How Office-to-Residential Conversions Work

1. Apply to the Physical Planning Committee for a change of land use.

2. Submit architectural and engineering plans to the Building Committee.

3. Obtain a building permit for renovations.

4. Complete construction and secure an occupation permit.



