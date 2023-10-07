Major threats Uganda’s historical buildings are facing

Watoto Church Ministries has come up with a mixed-use development building plan will include a combination of housing, office, retail, recreational and commercial components. But NPPB and KCCA are opposed to this re-development because the said building has features of cultural significance. What makes the Watoto Church building an architectural gem?



Some may be aware that the building that houses the Watoto Church was originally Norman Cinema, one of Kampala’s premier cinema venues when it was first built. The building was designed and built in an Art Deco style favoured by many architects during the 1940s and the 1950s. In the context of Africa, this design style is most visible in Asmara, where numerous Art Deco buildings have been retained and are a key attraction for tourists to the city. In Uganda, a few buildings of this style can be found in Mbale, Jinja, and Kampala.

Architecturally, the value of the former Norman Cinema building is in its detailing, evident in its prominent horizontal sun-shading devices and elegant curves that define the street corner, curving around Kampala Road and up along Kyagwe Road, and finally into Buganda Road. The horizontal windows on the upper floors are juxtaposed with the saw tooth canopy, which acknowledges the changing levels along Kyagwe Road. More striking, however, is the prominent curved entrance canopy that defines the entrance and invites visitors into the building via a grand staircase.

The interior of the building continued the elegance of the exterior, particularly the main foyer. This building acknowledges its site and makes the most of its location through the resulting architectural form, which proudly advertises its role as a social and cultural hub in early post-colonial Kampala. The building is mostly intact; this is where its value as an architectural gem is derived, and its prominence at a significant intersection acting as an important landmark for all.



The management of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute in Jinja City has said they are set to demolish the Crested Crane Hotel structure. The authorities said the building developed cracks and despite several renovations to rectify the issue, they kept resurfacing. What is your take regarding this development?



The story that appeared in the papers two weeks prior seems to have been misreported. Buildings do not develop cracks without a major (or catastrophic) event as the underlying cause. Renovation is also not a means to correct an underlying structural problem if indeed this were the case. As a professional, my appreciation of construction practices prior to the 1970s is that buildings were designed and built under strict rules and regulations with strict checks and balances. Buildings of this size would not suddenly develop structural defects more than five decades after they were completed unless this was a consequence of the foundations being undermined by shifting grounds (a result of a major water leak under the foundation, an earthquake, or a new building foundation being excavated incorrectly too close to the old building), Natural causes would also suggest adjacent buildings were also at risk. It is always important to address the underlying cause of any problems (if they truly exist) rather than just the symptoms of this problem, which is what renovation would have done. However, without any details of the actual situation as well as documented evidence of the state of the building, it is difficult to properly evaluate the nature of the building's failure and make suggestions for any remedial action to be taken. In many cases, the presumption that the defect, as reported, requires a building to be condemned and demolished, appears to be grossly exaggerated.





What makes the Crested Crane Hotel building an architectural gem?





The Crested Crane Hotel was one of a suite of hotels operated by Uganda Hotels Limited. These include Lake Victoria Hotel, Entebbe, White Horse Inn, Kabale, Mount Elgon Hotel, Mbale, Mweya Safari Lodge, Queen Elizabeth National Park, and of course Crested Crane Hotel, Jinja. Each hotel was built to a high standard and operated to exacting standards of hospitality service. Crested Crane Hotel was a stopover point for anyone travelling between Kampala and eastern Uganda. The buildings attained their aesthetic qualities not from extensive decoration often found today, but through the considered use of materials and forms. The crescent-shaped entryway and prominent signage were key features that anyone visiting the hotel would remember. In this case, the striking stone wall at the entrance helps define the building, drawing guests into the hotel lobby.

Beyond the reception, is a bar and lounge area, as well as a fine dining restaurant, all finished with beautiful hardwood floors and overlooking expansive gardens. Rooms were single-banked, with access from a corridor along the public-facing side of the building, with all rooms having views of the expansive tranquil gardens. While not having the same historic value as the Rippon Falls Hotel, the Crested Crane Hotel reflects a time of simplicity in hotel design in Uganda. Its place in Jinja is akin to Speke Hotel in Kampala, a celebrated landmark offering a retreat into the past charm and elegance. Ironically, nostalgia was the basis for new hotels such as Latitude 0 in Makindye, and thus begs the question of why we demolish what already exists.

While the building may be old, as with many other hotels, there is scope to refurbish the rooms, as has been done with the Apollo Hotel (Operating as Sheraton Kampala) and Nile Hotel (Operating as Kampala Serena). Even Mount Elgon Hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment, which has ensured that it retained its place as a hotel of choice in Mbale. Despite numerous new hotel openings, the historic nature of the building is a major draw for visitors and something that would be missed in Jinja.





What is the importance of preserving historical buildings?





Historic buildings are part of our cultural archive, an accumulation of artefacts that define who and what we are as a society. Buildings and architecture thus reflect our journey over time, a means of tracing human technical endeavours. The need to protect, conserve, or preserve historic buildings is derived from the understanding that these buildings provide tangible evidence of our history, and of all the achievements of those that have come before us. We recall the Independence Arch at the entrance to the Uganda Parliament Building, a reminder of Uganda’s independence in 1962, or the Uganda International Conference Centre (now the Serena Conference Centre) built to host the Organisation of African Unity Heads of State meeting in 1971, a technically complex project completed in six months by Energoprojekt of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, or the grand Kasubi Tombs the best-known example of traditional architecture in Uganda. Buildings are an important part of our culture, past, and present. Sadly, culture is often equated with tradition, which means that anything that is not traditional has not been viewed as irrelevant to what we are and what defines who we are. Over the years, it has been uttered that buildings older than 20 years should be demolished as they are “too old.”

This is likely a reflection of Uganda’s contemporary culture, which is largely driven by monetary gains and not about an ethical and responsible culture that values what came before us. While monetary gain is something we all strive for, a key question we can ask is whether it should be achieved at the expense of what we regard as significant to our society. I use an analogy of the home; would we be comfortable destroying all our parents’ and grandparents' heirlooms – simply because we have new crockery, cutlery, and furniture? However, we are happy to demolish the collective heirlooms of Uganda and East Africa, erasing what defines us as a society and the elements that drive tourism – heritage.





What are the major threats historical buildings are facing in Uganda?





The major threat to historical buildings in Uganda is the lack of appreciation for how these buildings form a key part of our history. A key part of this threat is the legacy of the history taught in schools, which does not acknowledge that architecture is an integral part of this story. History is presented as a series of stories without any real backdrop to the sites, monuments and architecture that form the tangible evidence of these stories. The lack of tangibility in our appreciation of what makes our society becomes a major threat to the conservation of historic buildings.

This disconnect is seen in the need for a sign on the Independence Monument’ stating, ‘Independence Monument,’ two words that suggest that there is a challenge in our appreciation of the events surrounding independence, that we need to include such a crass display on one of Uganda’s most important landmarks. This should not be necessary if the education system includes such artefacts as part of the curriculum, or if these buildings and monuments are considered to have value beyond their material components and the ground they sit on.



There is also a misunderstanding of history. History is a continuum and is not just relegated to the past. We need to be aware that we live in historic times and should be cognisant of how we influence history. Another challenge is the inherent misunderstanding of the word ‘culture.’ This is often mistaken to be linked to the distant past and synonymous with ‘tradition.’ Culture is ever-changing, and contemporary cultures are very different from past cultures.

How we live, work, and socialize is vastly different from what it was even 20 years ago. Traditions are what tie us to the past. In terms of architecture, the traditional use of perishable materials has necessitated rebuilding every decade. Consequently, there remains an inherent perception that buildings older than 20 years are obsolete and should be demolished and replaced. However, the use of newer, more durable, and sturdy materials means that the need to replace buildings is no longer as frequent, but the inherited tradition of replacing buildings remains, even when construction and habitation cultures are vastly different.

This conundrum and ambivalence towards our built heritage is one of the greatest threats to our built heritage. Consequently, each generation believes it can stamp its mark in the present, negating the achievements of the past and the reality that this cycle will itself be repeated in an unending unsustainable cycle. Buildings of value are continually being demolished and replaced by non-descript generic office buildings and shopping malls that do not add value to our built environments. The systematic destruction of our built heritage will inevitably reach a point where nothing of any significant value is left.





Uganda and cities like Kampala still lack specific statutory instruments and bylaws to preserve historical buildings. What impact does this have on the efforts to preserve these buildings?



The lack of legal instruments and bylaws poses a constant threat to heritage. Sadly, the lack of procedures and processes to help individuals and organizations committed to protecting our built heritage is a challenge. A lack of courses dedicated to heritage buildings and historic conservation in architecture, engineering, or planning degree programmes adds to this problem. In the architecture programme offered by the Faculty of the Built Environment at Uganda Martyrs University, students in the Bachelor of Environmental Design compelled to investigate architectural heritage around Uganda (and East Africa) through a compulsory experiential course. Students in the Master of Architecture take a history and heritage design studio course designing adaptive reuse projects and working with existing buildings.

A recent project was undertaken in collaboration with architecture students from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and the University of Rwanda, and published as part of the publication ‘Culture and Creativity for the Future of Cities’ The title of the publication gives an indication of the value of heritage buildings to the future of urban centres. The courses are geared to cultivate an understanding of the importance of heritage and ensure graduates appreciate the value of historical buildings. Sadly, in Uganda without legislative backing, and with only a few interested individuals taking up the struggle (as was the case with the National Theatre and the Uganda Museum, and now Norman Cinema), there is little to prevent their destruction.

This makes the efforts of the few individuals and organisations particularly significant, as they face an uphill battle in getting their voices heard, and getting these treasures protected from the onslaught of speculative commercial developments. Without legislative backing, it remains the privy of these few concerned citizens. The consequence of this is that in a few years’ time, Uganda may lose most of its built heritage, consigned to the annals of history, making the task of anyone seeking to document and protect these projects that much more significant.





If the statutory instruments and bylaws are enacted, how should the historical buildings be registered and preserved?





There are different ways to acknowledge heritage value in buildings. These can range from a simple plaque on a building acknowledging its place in the advancement of, architecture, technology or recognising the hosting of key events. Plaques could indicate who designed the building, who commissioned it, who lived in it, its previous uses etc. These could form part of a heritage trail under specific themes, such as architectural endeavours and use of innovative technologies. This approach was promoted by the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda with documented projects in Entebbe, Kampala, and Jinja. Beyond this, we must acknowledge that the activity of conserving or preserving a building is linked to its integrity or state of disrepair. The value of the building itself also determines whether a building should be slated for conservation or preservation. While the two words are used interchangeably, they are very different. Preservation is geared toward keeping a building from destruction or deterioration, maintaining it in whatever state it is in, even in a state of disrepair – the most prominent international example is the 2,000 year old Colosseum in Rome, which is preserved in its state of disrepair but preventing further deterioration or collapse. Conservation on the other hand is geared to maintain or even increase the value of a building, by ensuring that original architectural elements are retained, which is what is being undertaken for the Kasubi Tombs. It was in no anyone’s interest to preserve Kasubi Tombs in its state of disrepair as this would mean it would have lost its architectural significance. Conservation gives owners and tenants scope to use a building, as long as the key identifiable design elements are protected.

Preservation is thus reserved for the most significant buildings, justified through a rigorous set of criteria that should incorporate architectural, cultural, technical and social elements all geared to not only protect these cultural artefacts but to ensure that current and future generations can learn from these buildings, which could become places of learning in a contextualized thematic curriculum. Through this approach, the house in Nagongera where His Royal Highness.

The Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor could have significant value. This was also the first house in Nagongera to be connected to mains electricity. These elements add to the cultural value of the site, but in many cases, the value of projects lies hidden from view and only revealed through extensive research. Therefore, it is important to build a case for these buildings based on evidence. While not comprehensive, a useful guide is the book ‘The Twentieth-Century Historic Thematic Framework: A Tool for Assessing Heritage Places. This 2021 publication sponsored by the Paul Getty Trust provides themes by which we can evaluate sites for their heritage value. The documentation process itself would open new avenues for students’ research projects.









MARK R.O. OLWENY



Dr. Mark Olweny is currently a Senior Lecturer in Architecture in the School of Architecture and the Built Environment, University of Lincoln, and Research Associate Professor in the Faculty of the Built Environment, Uganda Martyrs University. Mark is an architect and urban designer and has worked in Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and Uganda. He holds a PhD from Cardiff University in Wales, having undertaken research in architectural educational pedagogy.