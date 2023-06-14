Make a statement with personalised plaques 

If you are the kind of homeowner who loves scripted wall hangings, then Rita Birungi’s shop is your answer.

The shop is filled with all types of scripts, some witty, some spiritual and others personal.

Birungi says she has been growing her collection since 2020, when she started her business.

The proprietor of Rhee Impressions says when a colleague asked her to get her a wall plaque while travelling abroad, she realised there was demand, which she decided to take advantage of.

Ritah Barungi poses for a picture at her Rhee Impressions company in Kisaasi on April 1, 2023. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

With nothing but motivation, Birungi started learning the skill in 2020 by watching YouTube tutorials until she was confident enough to start making some plaques.

In addition to the plaques, Birungi sells a number of décor items including:

Planter holder

This indoor planter holder is ideal for the homeowner looking to add nature to their décor. They come in unique designs and different sizes.

They are also multifunctional and have spaces where one can place light items such as car keys or change.

They are also perfect for small spaces since they are hung on the wall, thus eliminating clutter.

Some of the products that Ritah Barungi makes are seen on display at her Rhee Impressions company in Kisaasi on April 1, 2023. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

The planter holders are made by a local carpenter although Birungi makes the designs, chooses the colours and materials.

The holders are sold at Shs30,000.

Customised wall pieces

This is her signature décor item and it is popular among her customers.

Customised plaques are not only unique but also give one a chance to express their creativity, affirm their faith or declare their feelings.

You can choose just a single line from your favourite novel, a scripture that comforts you or an entire poem to express your feelings for that certain someone in your life.

The pieces are perfect for every setting whether residential or commercial. Apart from sharing inspiration and comfort the plaques are also conversation starters.

“Some people choose provocative statements that will definitely get whoever reads it talking,” she says.

When choosing which plaque size is best for you, make sure you know what you want for your message.

The longer your message is, the bigger your plaque size will need to be.

You will also need to keep in mind that you will need a larger size if you want to use a graphic to go with the text.

Hanging shelves

Floating shelves are popular because of their versatility and modern look.

A floating shelf hangs on a wall with no visible support since most times they attached to the wall by carefully concealed mounting hardware.

The result is a clean, uncluttered look that can help make a room feel more open and airy. Her shelves, she says are easy to install and uncomplicated to remove.

“We use hooks to hang them since they have an option for hanging, the hooks do not damage walls if installed carefully,” she says.

They can be used in living spaces such as bathrooms, bedrooms or living rooms to accommodate books, decorative items, vases, or mugs, using them as decorative objects, and hanging plants on them.

Floating shelves look best when they are at eye level, so they become a natural focal point of the room.

Positioning shelves at eye level immediately draws attention to the items on display. The ideal number of floating shelves depends on the size of the room and the scale of the shelf.

In a smaller space, a single floating shelf may visually anchor the entire room, especially if it (or its contents) contrast with a bold colored wall or wallpaper. The hanging shelves are Shs100,000.

Wall hangings

This common but exquisite piece of wood and art is a new ideal in most living spaces.

“The hangings are made out of MDF boards and wood depending on the design though the majority are made out of MDF boards,” she says.

The hangings range from Shs60,000 to Shs200,000.