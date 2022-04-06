Make your guest room stand out

Decorating the guest room can be a tricky task since you are doing it for people with different tastes and needs. Some things can be changed to suit the current guest while others are permanent. According to Andrew Mugisha, an interior designer, the guest room deserves to have all the kinds of comfort that will make your guests feel at home. He states, “The goal here is to create a welcoming and peaceful environment for guests,” he says.

Warm furniture

Like any other room, the guest room should have comfortable furniture. Apart from the bed, you will need a cosy chair, a coffee table and a closet or set of drawers. If you can provide a reading nook; just a chair, a table with a light will enable your guests catch up with their reading or work. Because of the varying ages of your guests, you might need to stay away from breakable or rare items.

“You, however, can provide conversational décor items such as an indoor swing, pieces of art or bold throw pillows to keep the room interesting,” he explains.

A wall clock can be a beautiful decor piece, even if we have the time displayed on just about every device nowadays. Look for one that works with your interior style. Regardless of the fact that this space is entirely for you to decorate, you may need to consider the needs and preferences of your guests while making decisions. Some might feel comfortable in a minimally decorated space while others enjoy a dispaly of art and other ornaments.

Beddings

Remember that the primary function of this room is for your guests to rest. Therefore, the choice of the bed is important. Choose a bed that is universally comfortable in addition to bed linen that will be appropriate for different seasons. Mugisha advises home owners to start by choosing key colours and then adding plain cushions and pillows to balance the look. Have more than one set of bed linen for purposes of hygiene.

Create a focal point for your guests. Every room needs that special something interesting thing to look at that draws your eye. You can either make the headboard, window or accent wall stand out.

Light it up

The light fitting you choose will largely depend on the overall design scheme of your guest bedroom and bathroom. A great way to create a cohesive look within the guest room is to consider different sources of light. In other words, wall, floor and table lights with a design connection between them to give a coordinated, holistic and consistent feel to the lighting scheme.

Different spaces need different levels of lighting for instance, Mugisha notes that bathrooms deserve to be treated just as creatively as any other space. So, to enable a satisfying morning routine for your guests, practical yet flattering illumination is needed; lights on either side of the mirror, for example, to minimise the shadows on the face. But after a long day, lower level lighting is needed, giving the bathroom the soothing, spa-like feel called for before a long soak in the bath. Scented candles he adds create a decorative and a pleasant scent to the room.

Storage space

Storage space gives your guests a sense of ownership at least for the time they spend under your roof. For a guest to be able to have where to keep their belongings also gives them a sense of safety.

“Ensure to empty the guest room closets and drawer dressers, making it easy for guests to unpack,” he says.

Mugisha also cites the need for these storage spaces to hold essentials such as toothpaste, bathing soap and other supplies needed to make one’s stay comfortable.

“You do not want your guest knocking on your bedroom door in the middle of the night asking for toilet paper. Not only is this inconviniencing but also embarrassing,” Mugisha notes.

Statement plants

A plant or freshly-cut flowers serve multiple purposes. Not only are they ornamental but they are also a thoughtful gesture. However, bear in mind that some of your guests might be allergic to flowers and plants.