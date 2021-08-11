Make your indoor colours stand out

It is not just which colours you choose. It is the way you combine them with other colours and accessories that makes the difference.

Selecting colours is one of the challenges people face especially when they do not know exactly what they want. Choice of indoor colours is particularly sensitive.

Perfect colour coordination makes your house look delightful but you have to put in more effort to have the best. Julius Murungi, proprietor of Excel Property and Home management explains what you need to consider to bring out your indoor colours:

Using light or neutral colours

Murungi says that using white or neutral colours is one of the best ideas to make your space look bigger.

“White colour is common and easy to blend with because it matches with most of the colours, dark or light,” he says.

He adds that neutral colours such as white, cream and off-white give you an opportunity to choose several patterns for your indoors.

“If you choose bright furniture, it means that the colour will highlight the size of the object and bring attention to its existence which is also important, if you want your room to look charming,” he says.

Having natural light

Murungi says that allowing natural light into your house helps you make a space feel larger and fresh so that your colours come out seamlessly. You can use wide windows to allow light to access your house and during the day, natural light adds brightness.

“Even if you selected dark curtains that cover most of the window, in thedaytime, you can pull them off the window to allow natural light to penetrate into the house. If you opt for dark curtains, make sure that you hang the rods up so that the curtain panels are outside the window frame,” she says

He adds that putting curtain rods up next to the ceiling helps the room look bigger and higher and also allows the window space to access light to bring out the colours properly.

“Still on light, it is not advisable to rely on a single light especially when your room is very big and high. If your light is very dim, it makes the room to look smaller. You can opt to have additional floor and table lamps to bring more light sources,” she says

Pull your furniture off the walls

Murungi advises that in order to bring out your indoor colours properly, you should push furniture off the walls because that space between the walls and furniture helps to create the illusion of brightness in your room depending on the paint colours you used.

“Pulling your sofa off the wall also helps to make the room spacious and allows your colours to pop,” he says

He adds that you have to choose your furniture appropriately because small rooms do not necessarily go with small furniture. It will just make your room look overcrowded.

“ It’s better to use a few big items than using many but make sure that what you have bought fits in your room and leave moving space behind and in front,” he advises.

Use multipurpose items to save space instead of buying many to overcrowd the space. You can select a low-arm sofa, simple reading table which can also serve as a coffee table or extra seating.

Use your walls

To make your indoor colours pop, Murungi recommends that you use your walls appropriately and avoid a very plain look.

“You can choose one wall side as a wall of fame where you place all your photos so that if one enters your house their eyes are drawn to that spot. It is not good to have photos all over your walls because they make your room look untidy,” he says.

You can hang shelves for books and flower pots or plants if you are a flower person. This also draws the eye up and makes the ceiling seem higher. And if you’re looking for a combination to make a statement, an art piece will also do the job.

Things to consider while choosing colour

You have to make sure that you look for the trending colours so that you do not look ordinary.

Style

Make sure that you choose your colours depending on your style usually corporate clients like dull or dark colours while others like bright colours so you have to consider that.

Furniture / curtains

Think about the colour of your furniture and curtains before painting because they are crucial items in deciding the look of your interior. You can go matching or clashing.