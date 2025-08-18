Makindye Division and its ridiculous rent amounts

So, after watching an episode of the Bump Love podcast on expenses and spending, I, for the 80th time in my adult life, admitted in a serious, high-level midnight meeting with self that I could not afford my life and that I needed to downgrade and live within my means.

Sadly, to live within my means, I would have to migrate to a hut somewhere in Bukunja, Buikwe District, next to the cannibal, witchcraft-practising night dancer and his wife.

But I was having one of those moments of financial sobriety. So, I decided that the lowest-hanging fruit was the house. I had to move out, not to Bukunja, God forbid, but to a cheaper place nearer to work and school. That way, I had hit two turkeys with one stone.

Cut back on rent and transport costs, and also salvage some of the time spent commuting. The daily commute is hectic. A journey that should take 30 minutes lasts two hours, sometimes even more. But other times, it is faster, especially if it is a Wednesday (wink wink).

So, before the determination could wear off, I called a celebrated house broker named Carlos, who speaks 58,000 words per minute. I gave him the specifics of the kind of house I wanted. He quickly told me of a house, “just here in Kibuli,” he said. Very near the workplace.

He said the house had all the specifics and then some. The only downside was that it was a lot more expensive than what I had budgeted for. He told me of another house, still within walking distance from work, with all the amenities too, and within my preferred price range. So, we arranged to meet and go see the said houses.

Dear friend, the ‘expensive’ house I was shown almost sent me into depression. It looked like one where violent crimes against living organisms that led to death had once occurred. It was the kind of place you took someone whose mental health you wanted to destabilise, where you kept stolen goats until the owners forgot about them.

It was poorly-lit with wooden windows, dark brown tiles, and a dirty yellow wall that was bent at a really disturbing angle. The broker proudly showed me around as if it was an MTV crib, very pleased with himself.

“Here is the master toilet”, he said while fighting to open a ventilator-sized room with a hole in the middle of the floor next to what was supposed to be a kitchen sink. This house that ordinarily would cost Shs350,000 was going for a million shillings per month.

The next house was even more expensive, but it was somewhat more decent. However, it looked like it had come straight out of a time machine from 1863. This was not the beautiful vintage style; instead, it resembled a museum exhibit with electrical wires emerging from the strangest places.

This house was priced at Shs1.3m, while a similar one in Namugongo would likely cost around Shs500,000. The broker walked me to the balcony and pointed to a distant bush, saying, “You see, madam? If you look closely, you can see Lake Victoria.”

The next house was also six-figures. Nothing spectacular, but a decent house regardless. It was too expensive for this child, though, and then there was the askari.

That man, about 58 years old, with burnt orange Betty Davis eyes, was as drunk as a fish, and it was only 3pm. He had a little fresh green leftover weed leaf stuck to his chin. It held on to his skin for dear life. I cannot decide what was more of the deal breaker: the rent amount or leafie.

After that extremely ridiculous house hunt, I went back to the office, finished my work for the day, and went to join thousands of fellow labourers for the communal commute to the bedroom community that Kira Municipality is.

For the first time, it felt absolutely bearable, and my out-of-my-means house never felt so affordable.

For now, I have decided to take the matter of cheaper-housing-closer-to-work to the Lord in prayer because house hunting in Makindye Division, especially with the number of our brothers and sisters from neighbouring countries willing to take up houses there at five times the actual price a house is worth, has proven to be more challenging than picking up nomination forms for presidential elections stories to boost awareness and early detection.

