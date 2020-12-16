Making a home office on a budget

Everyone has a different story on how they set up their workstation at home. Some started with the dining table, coffee table and many other places you may not believe.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, different organisations opted that their staff that could work from home did that. While many looked at it as a temporary measure, several organisations are still open to the ‘work at home’ policy. For optimal productivity, it is ideal that you set up a workstation that somewhat mimics the one you enjoyed at office. The times may, of course, not warrant for a fully-fledged office owing to salary cuts so here is how you can do it on a budget.

Make a list of your needs

To have an office with all the amenities is what everyone would like. However, James Lule, who has worked from home long before the pandemic, says you need to be real with yourself lest you never get that office done. Here are some things, he says you might need.

A chair: You will obviously need somewhere to sit as you get that work done. However, the most important thing is that it is height appropriate and comfortable.

Workstation: The size depends on what you are doing not forgetting the space available.

Equipment: Most remote jobs require that one has a computer, either a desktop or laptop to execute their tasks. “With the need to start without breaking a bank, having a MacBook may not be necessary as an ordinary laptop will still do the job.”

Office supplies: These could be pens, a ruler, pencils, a notebook, and sticky notes.

Internet: There is need to communicate with your team, if you work with one, your supervisors, and the like and this could be through email, conference calls or even WhatsApp.

A safe place for documents: Having a bunker may be a little too much but a lockable drawer would do so that you can keep documents such as contracts away from the prying eye or from getting messed with liquid spills.

Pick the ideal space

Where will your office be? Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept McFaj, shares that it ought to be a space that will not only accommodate your equipment but also allow you room to execute your tasks well.

“If you have a spare room that will be a great one to convert into your office. However, if you do not, it is possible to think out of the box.”

As you decide where to set camp, here are some things Obonyo says will guide you;

Activity: It is important that you pay close attention to how active your area of choice is. “For example, setting up your office in the children’s play room, more so when you have toddlers is not practical because they know that is their room. The space ought to be one with less traffic. Therefore, if all you can get is a corner in the kitchen that is great as long as it is quiet.”

Amount of light: While you might have achieved a quiet place, you also need to ensure that it is well lit. “While natural light is the best, you might settle for artificial lighting. Bottom line, it should be well lit and your eyes should not get strained as you work.”

Not the bedroom: If you can get a corner other than one in your bedroom that will be awesome. “For some, the temptation will be to sleep a little longer or dose off as they work on their bed. However, for others, the issue is that they leave their gadgets running. The light that these give off interrupts their sleep which means they will not rest well.”

Divide the room: If you must work from your bedroom or a place with lots of traffic, dividing the room to create a special nook for your office will help. “In the case of a busy place, it will allow to be in your own space, while if it is a bedroom, you will not having beeping blue lights affect your sleep. You could do the dividing using a bookcase, plywood, depending on what you have at hand.”

Use your closet: Just in case space is becoming scarce, you might opt to convert your closet into your workstation. “This is a DIY project that will work well for one who does not need a lot of space. Nonetheless, you will need to fix a board in the closet as your worktop.”

Have a budget

Many people are not into the habit of making a budget before they embark on a project. However, Regina Akello, a financial advisor, shares that with a budget, you avoid spending beyond your limits. “It also helps in planning,” she says.

She suggests that now that since you are no longer commuting to work, you could channel your transport savings to helping you achieve your office. “However, that works if you have money already set aside for transport. You could also use some of your savings to buy items for the office.”

Akello adds that prioritizing is important; “It would be better that you invest in getting a data bundle or modem, rather than a new desk when you can get a second hand one.”