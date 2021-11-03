Making bookends

Seen those neat and proper looking book shelves? I believe you desire to have one rather than books falling from side to side. In today’s DIY, Irene Mirembe, an interior designer shares how you can achieve that in a simple DIY project.

Requirements

Two clear short rectangular glass vases, decorative paper, scissors, glue, white pebbles, books and art brush.

Procedure

Fit the paper into the vase and fold it ensuring you capture the right dimensions of the inner vase. “Remember to also capture the height of the vase so that this paper can neatly sit in. Remove it and cut the rest of the paper off,” she shares. Once you are certain the paper will fit in like a glove, put it on a flat surface, preferably a table to ensure there are no grooves yet you can, with ease, brush the glue on it.

“Bending to apply the glue may cause discomfort hence suggesting you work on a table,” Mirembe advises. However, the glue should be applied on the side devoid of the decoration.Thereafter, put the paper on one side of the vase with the decorative side on display.

“You could call this side the back of the glass as it is the one that will face the wall and thus no need to carry the decorative side. Ensure the paper is stuck without wrinkles and bubbles,” she advises.

Do the above steps for the second vase as well and allow them to sit so the glue dries out well. While the vases might be strong enough to withhold the force from the books, adding fillers, white pebbles in our case will add beauty to your shelves.