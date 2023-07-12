Manual fruit extractor is handy in emergencies

Imagine you need just a few tablespoons of citrus juice for your cocktail or a recipe or you need to make some lemonade and yet you are experiencing one of our infamous load shedding. This is when the manual fruit extractor comes in handy to get the job done effortlessly and fast.

A manual citrus juicer is an effective way of squeezing lemons or limes effectively without having to fish out citrus seeds. The extractor works with all citrus fruit and other varieties such as grapefruits among others. Extractors come in various shapes, sizes and functionality from industrial to personal purchases for home-made juices.

Because a manual juicer requires no electricity in order to function, the device can easily be taken along on camping trips or lakeside cabins that do not have electricity. The simplicity of most designs means that this type of juicer does not intimidate people who do not consider themselves to be mechanically minded. Here is why you ought to add one to your pantry list.

Functionality

According to seriouseats.com, a great manual citrus juicer will get the most juice out of your citrus quickly and easily, without affecting the taste negatively.

It should also be easy on the hands and wrists, especially if you are planning on juicing a few citrus in a row. It should also direct juice into a vessel and catch seeds and pulp so you do not have to spend extra time straining. When it comes to cleanup, a good juicer is easy to wash by hand, though dishwasher-friendly ones are a plus.

The best juicers

Hinged squeezers with an added mechanism for additional leverage are the easiest to use because they do not require too much strength of hands pressing, twisting or squeezing.

For instance, the Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer, has a middle bowl connected to a hinge that helps with pressing the metal bowl down into a citrus half. Similarly, the KitchenAid Citrus Squeezer allows a user to place it on the countertop and use their weight to press down on the handle as a lever, making the juicing motion very smooth and easy.

It is also inexpensive from purchase with a costing of about Shs40, 000 to a low maintenance cost as it is manually operated and not plugged into any power source.

Types

Citrus reamers

Citrus reamers have fins that shred the fruit’s tissues so the juice can run free. They are the way to go for maximum juice extraction, but they are more time-consuming to use, and unless you are using one with an attached cup, you will get citrus all over your hands.

Handheld citrus squeezers

These actually keep your hands clean but usually require a good deal of hand strength to use and they always leave a little juice behind.

Countertop citrus presses

Countertop citrus presses keep your hands clean too and they are incredibly efficient at extracting juice, just as efficient as electric citrus juicers with a spinning reamer. But even pricey industrial models can be unstable if they are not mounted to a table, and because they are so big, they are tricky to store.

Material

The best kind of lemon squeezers is made of stainless steel. Not aluminum or wood. Stainless steel is an alloy of steel (a form of steel) which is resistant to rust. This means that when lemon juice comes into contact with stainless steel, it would lead to no corrosion or leaching of the metal. A lemon squeezer made from stainless steel is the healthiest one for you.

Pick a lemon squeezer with a ‘deep bowl’. A deep bowl will ensure that no matter what the size of the lemon, small or big, you would be able to juice it in the quickest time.

The squeezer must have a handle a covering of rubber, or plastic. This makes sure the tool is easy and comfortable to handle. You want the lemon squeezer to have blunt edges, and not rough, jagged edges. Also, the lemon squeezer should be sturdy and heavy duty.