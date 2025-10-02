Mugoya's mission to empower homeowners

Uganda’s housing market is shifting. Young professionals are pooling funds to buy rental units, families are opting for off-plan projects with flexible payment plans, and more buyers are asking how their homes can double as investments, whether through long-term rentals or Airbnb. It is a fast-moving landscape, and standing right at the intersection of dreams and dynamics is Mary Mugoya, a sales executive at Fakhruddin Properties, who has built her career by treating each home not as a transaction, but as a story waiting to unfold.

She does not just talk about square footage or finishing. She listens. On a property tour, she might pause at a window and say: “This is where the morning light will pour in,” or gesture toward a backyard and add: “Perfect for tenants or a small Airbnb Garden if you want income.” For her, real estate is not just about selling structures but helping Ugandans secure both homes and futures. That outlook has carried her from her teenage fascination with Mbale’s estates to her present role as a professional guiding clients through the realities of Uganda’s property market.

Planting the seed

Her journey began long before she sold her first house. As a teenager, she would stroll through the organised neighbourhoods of Busamaga, Namakwekwe, Senior Quarters, Maluku, and Half London, admiring the homes and imagining the lives unfolding within them. She recalls: “I used to imagine the families inside. What meals they were sharing, which children were playing in the yard. I knew early on that I wanted to be part of creating those spaces.”

While her peers aspired to careers in medicine or law, Mugoya’s curiosity about houses and neighbourhoods quietly prepared her for the career she would later embrace. Her first professional nudge came from an engineer-contractor who served as her boss. He recognised her eye for detail and advised her to take real estate seriously. “He told me, ‘Mary, you should study real estate properly.’ That advice shaped my direction,” she says. She went on to pursue a degree in real estate at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), and soon after, she was mentored by Rachel N. Kakungulu, a trailblaser who straddled tourism and property.

Kakungulu broadened Mugoya’s perspective, teaching her that selling real estate was not just about square metres, but about lifestyle, experience, and community. Those lessons became part of her ethos when she later joined Fakhruddin Properties under the guidance of Haidry Qusai, who offered her the platform to refine her craft and carve out her own space as a professional. Fakhruddin Properties is a leading reputable property developer from the United Arab Emirates, with a diverse portfolio of properties and a track record of delivering property and facilities management solutions across industrial, commercial and residential properties.

Finding her home

Her baptism by fire came sooner than expected. Covering for colleagues one day, she encountered a client who was abrasive, dismissive, and constantly comparing Ugandan apartments to those in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. “He insulted guards, sneered at apartments, and kept saying, ‘this is not up to Nairobi standards.’ I almost gave up,” she admits. But she stayed calm, kept showing him the sites, and listened to his complaints with patience.

To her surprise, the man returned that same evening and made a purchase.

“That was my baptism by fire. It taught me resilience. In real estate, patience and professionalism always pay.” It was also the moment she knew she was exactly where she belonged. Over the years, Mugoya has learnt that the real heart of her work lies in the site visit. She insists that no brochure, no matter how glossy, can replace standing inside a property. She says: “People need to feel the space. It is not enough to see photos, you have to stand in the living room, hear the sounds of the neighbourhood, and ask yourself: ‘Can I imagine my life here?’”

Site visits, she explains, help clients connect emotionally to a home while also revealing practical truths. Buyers can assess whether rooms are truly spacious, whether there are signs of water damage, and if the neighbourhood is too noisy for comfort. They can measure spaces for their furniture, envision possible renovations, and get a sense of the environment- schools, shops, public transport, and the general character of nearby properties. Mugoya has watched countless faces soften during these visits, as if a spark has been lit. “That’s when I know they have found their home,” she says. For her, site visits are not simply about due diligence; they bridge the gap between dream and reality.

Service beyond sales

As Uganda’s market has matured, so has her purpose. She recognised a profound truth: a property transaction is not the conclusion of a need, but the genesis of a new set of responsibilities and aspirations. This insight led her beyond the familiar terrain of sales to the strategic field of Property Management at the Global Institute of Property Studies. This was not merely an addition of skills, but a fundamental expansion of her vocation. She transformed her role from a facilitator of deals to a steward of legacies. She now manages properties for the distant diaspora, ensuring their connection to home is not lost to miles. She advises investors with the acumen of a strategist, decoding the language of yields and occupancy rates.

Instead of square footage or finishing Mugoya focuses on how families will feel in a home. PHOTOS/EDGAR R. BATTE.

She even steps into the realm of aesthetics, assisting with interior design, understanding that the soul of a property influences its value as much as its square footage. “I do not just sell property. I help clients look after it, shape it, and maximise its value,” she explains. This philosophy acknowledges that a property is a living asset; it must be nurtured, adapted, and understood in the context of a life and a financial plan. This holistic approach has forged a new kind of relationship, one built not on a single transaction, but on generational trust.

Clients return not out of habit, but because she has become their strategic partner in wealth-building. In a market often characterised by fleeting interactions, she has built a practice on the deep, resilient foundation of fidelity. Her position affords her a unique vantage point, making her a seismograph of the nation's economic and social shifts. The growing popularity of off-plan buying reveals a collective leap of faith in Uganda's future, a bet on developers as nation-builders, fraught with both ambition and risk. She sees mortgages as more than loans; they are keys to class mobility for salaried workers, though the heavy lock of high interest rates keeps many doors shut.

The rise of group investments among young professionals is a modern-day adaptation of the communal tradition, a powerful, collective defiance against individual financial limitation. And the nascent promise of rent-to-own models speaks to a silent struggle, offering a flicker of hope to those marginalised by traditional finance. The most significant shift she observes is in the very psyche of the buyer. The question, “How do I make this house pay for itself?” Is not merely a financial query; it is the mantra of a new, pragmatic generation. It signifies the fusion of home and enterprise, where a roof must also be a revenue stream.

Yet, amidst this fervor, she stands as a voice of seasoned wisdom.

“Property is not a quick fix,” she cautions. In a world chasing instant returns, her counsel is a call for introspection. She understands that land and brick are woven into the deepest layers of personal and cultural identity in Uganda. Her final advice is not about market trends, but about human nature: “Listen to your needs, think long-term, and not rush.” In this, she does more than sell or manage property; she anchors ambition to foundation, ensuring that the pursuit of profit never eclipses the profound, lifelong significance of the investment.

Principles

Through it all, her values have remained steady. She believes in listening deeply to uncover what clients truly need, even when their initial requests mask a different reality. She has learnt to tell the truth, even if it means advising a client to wait for another project. She stays resilient in the face of difficult encounters, viewing each as a lesson. And she keeps faith in a profession that demands patience and grace. For her, the greatest reward has never been the commission slip but the phone call that comes years later, when a client says, “Mugoya, thank you. That house changed our lives.”

Looking ahead, Mugoya wants to mentor young women entering the real estate field and raise the bar for customer service in Uganda’s property sector.

“This is a male-dominated industry, but women have an edge in empathy and detail. I want more women to see that this is a space for them, too,” she says.

She also hopes to expand her expertise in management, investment, and design, ensuring Ugandans not only survive but thrive in a housing market that is becoming increasingly diverse, competitive, and creative.