Multipurpose cleaning agents for your home

The holidays are around the corner and most of us are getting into cleaning mode. One thing bound to determine the experience one gets as they clean is the cleaning agent they use. There are several cleaning agents on the market, but while some do the job, others give magical results. The best ones will cut through grease and wipe up grime without tough scrubbing or leaving any residue behind. Cleaning agents come in all sizes and scents, while some are artificial a good number of them are natural and already in your possession.

Here are some multipurpose cleaning agents you should consider for your next cleaning exercise.

Car Guys Super Cleaner

People that have used this cleaner say it is so versatile that it can be used from the sink to the microwave to the car and even furniture.

The Car Guys Super Cleaner is effective interior cleaner that can tackle any fabric, from leather upholstery to rubber. Dubbed the “king of all cleaners,” this multi-surface spray can even help with the exterior of your car, eliminating everything from bird poop to grease. You can either spray directly to the surface or spray the product directly onto your cleaning cloth and then wipe the surface that needs to be cleaned.

This newly formulated multi-surface cleaner is made with the newest advancements in nano-technology to effectively lift away dirt and grime at the molecular level. The product works on every interior or exterior surface except glass and delicate instrument panel screens. This means you will need just one product to clean upholstery , fabric , canvas , leather , vinyl , plastic , rubber , bird poop , grease , tree sap , metals , wood trim and so much more.

Unlike all-purpose cleaners that contain harsh chemical detergents which need to be rinsed off with water to prevent damage, this one is a water-based polymer formula that is safe and does not need to be rinsed with water. The cleaner costs Shs71,725 from online shops.

Simple Green

Simple Green can be used either diluted or at full strength both indoors and outdoors and for heavy, average or light cleaning jobs. It cleans surfaces, including tiles, chrome, concrete, grill grates, cooking tools, patio furniture and more with impressive results. It also removes stains from carpets and cotton fabric. The cleaner goes for Shs64,145 from online shops.

Mr. Clean

For floors, outdoor furniture, and trash cans, mix ¼ cup of Mr. Clean Multi-Purpose Cleaner in one gallon of water. Or, for tough grime, use it directly from the bottle on a sponge. It is great for cleaning up sticky messes from wood, tiles and vinyl flooring. Besides being of great value, it works quickly and without the need for extra rinsing or wiping. The cleaner goes for Shs30,182 from online shops.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a hardworking cleaning agent that is both versatile and inexpensive. You can get approximately 200 and 300g for about Shs3,000. Baking soda acts as a cleaning agent because it is a mild alkali and can cause dirt and grease to dissolve easily. It is also great for absorbing strong food odours, and as it is non-toxic, can be used to clean stains off fridges, ovens and microwaves.

Distilled white vinegar

Like baking soda, distilled white vinegar is both versatile and inexpensive, and it can be used as a non-toxic disinfecting agent. For rinse-free cleaning, mix around 100ml of white distilled vinegar with two litres of warm water.

Salt

Table salt is an all-natural, cost-efficient way to keep your home clean. Thanks to its granular texture, it is a pretty effective cleaner, and can be used to remove wine stains, clean drains and even brighten up your laundry. Pour a mixture of salt and hot water down the kitchen sink to deodorise and prevent grease build up, or dip a washcloth in a strong saltwater solution, wring it out and briskly rub faded rugs and Lemon

Lemons contain acidity found in the juice, along with the grease-cutting oil contained within its skin to create a superb cleaning sidekick. Its scent is also fresh, clean and energising, and they are inexpensive and easy to come by, too. Cut lemons can be used to polish copper and knives that have developed rust spots, as well as to remove stains and smells.curtains to brighten the colours.