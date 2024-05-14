Mwebaza transforms rentals into beautiful homes

With a few accessories, Geogina Mwebaza is able to turn every space around. She is the proprietor Spicing Homes. 

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

With more people living in rented homes, there is need for turning them into spaces they and their families can enjoy. Recognising the growing need, Goegina Mwebaza has create a business that helps tenants personalise their homes.