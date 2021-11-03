My favourite part of the house - Andrew Odongo

Andrew Odongo, alias Don Andre, is a Ugandan comedian who has been on the scene since 2017. He talks about his favourite part of the house.

What is your favourite part of the house and why?

I must say it is my bathroom not for the reasons you may be thinking about but because it is a place where I get the best alone time. I even nicknamed it the man cave.

What is special in that room?

My toilet offers a great peace of mind and enables me to think. You can be real with yourself there. You do not get that peace around so easily.

What is in your bathroom?

There is a toilet, a wall cabinet with toothbrushes, a nice window that brings in fresh air, towels, and a mirror that helps me remind myself how hot I look. There is also a notebook, pen and Bluetooth speaker.

What is so special there?

The special thing about it is the good mind zone it puts me in. My best jokes are created from there.

Like which jokes?

I have a variety. Like my taxi joke and the stage circumcision joke.



How many long do you spend there in a day?

My toilet time is planned. I do not just go there, Since it is a corridor toilet, I make sure there is no one planning to go there in my time because my time is about 45 minutes to an hour.

What is the most expensive item in your house?

A Cuban cigar that I bought at $300 as a souvenir. So as the stock market fluctuates I am looking at my cigar’s increasing value.