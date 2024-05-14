Namanya has mastered art of gypsum design

Godwin Namanya, an interior designer with a passion for working with gypsum boars. PHOTO/ESTHER BRIDGET NAKALYA.

New Content Item (1)

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

His clients include Lubowa Estates, Munyonyo Speke Resort, Naguru Heights Apartments the NSSF Housing Project and some individual clients in Arua, Gulu, Jinja and Fort Portal.