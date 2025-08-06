Miriam Namasaba's financially challenging journey to home ownership

Life can change in an instant. For Miriam Namasaba, that moment came in 1999 when a devastating divorce left her and her six children with no roof over their heads. Overnight, the stability she had known was ripped away, forcing her back into the exhausting and uncertain life of renting. But Namasaba had a dream of home ownership that she refused to let go for 18 years. Now with the support of her now-grown children, she has realised her dream of living in a home of her own.

At 65, Namasaba looks back on her journey and is grateful that it is now behind her. The journey, she says was anything but easy. There were days when money ran thin, when setbacks threatened to crumble her hopes, when the weight of exhaustion made the finish line feel miles away. Yet, through every obstacle, Namasaba held fast to her vision. Her children, once young and helpless now, became her pillars of strength.

Buying land

It all began in 2018 when Namasaba bought a 150 by 60 feet plot of land in a location she deemed suitable for her future home. After scouting different areas, including Mpigi, Nakawuka, Namere, and Kalagi, she settled for a plot in Gayaza Namavundu. “I opted for this land because of its proximity to the main road and the potential for development in the area, because most of the people who had bought land in the area had quite big portions as opposed to small pieces of land. Additionally, there was access to water and electricity within the area as compared to the other places I had been to,” she says. The land cost Shs27m, which she was able to pay in two instalments spread over three months.

Building the house

With the land secured, Namasaba began saving for the construction of her home. In July 2020, she started building, beginning with a perimeter wall on one side of the land. “One of my neighbours had started encroaching on my land, so I decided to build a perimeter on that side to protect my property,” she says. Her dream home was designed to be a spacious five-bedroom house with a living room, prayer room, two kitchens, and two bathrooms. The design was approved, and construction began in earnest. “I settled for this plan because I had always wanted a big house. I wanted a spacious home where my grandchildren would be able to come visit and feel comfortable,” she says. However, the journey was not without its challenges.

The cost of building the house far exceeded Namasaba's initial estimates, with the total cost ballooning to hundreds of millions of shillings. The foundation alone required a significant amount of materials, including more iron bars, cement, sand, and bricks than usually expected, due to the sloping nature of the land. “When I started building, I had Shs2.4m and 50 bags of cement plus one Sino truck trip of lake sand, which was not even sufficient for the foundation,” Namasaba recounts. After completing the foundation, she took a break of four months during which she bought more cement, sand, and bricks, which were used to raise the house to the wall plate level. It took her another five months to roof the house. “It took me five months to raise Shs12m that was needed for the month and placed an order that took a whole month to be delivered.”

Namasaba’s house has a box shape, and she says she picked this fashion from a house she had seen in Munyonyo, Kampala. “I did not know the cost that comes with this type of house. When building the slab that holds the roof, the cement and sand mixture was one wheelbarrow of sand in a bag of cement. We also used 36 iron bars for the roof slab. They also had to build some short walls around the slab to cover the iron sheets.” After roofing, they had to do the roof finishing to ensure water does not enter the house. She adds: “Before roofing, we did all the conduit work. However, we did not do the plumbing because I was not aware of the need for this, and the masons did not advise either. After roofing, we plastered in and outside of the house.” She took a four-month break while waiting for the doors and windows to be fabricated. “For the first batch, I bought 16 windows and two doors, which cost Shs13m,” Namasaba recalls.

Moving in

In December 2022, Namasaba was forced to move into her incomplete home after being unceremoniously evicted from her previous rental property.

She explains: “As I left the site after fixing the last set of windows, my landlord called me and said he needed the house the following day. I decided to shift on that day. It was not my plan to move into such an incomplete house, but I was not ready to start looking for another house. Also I did not have the money anyway to move into a new home, so we moved,” Namasaba recounts.

The decision to move in early proved to be a difficult one, as the incomplete state of the house made it prone to damage and spoilage. Many of her belongings were damaged during the move, and the lack of doors and windows made it difficult to maintain privacy. All interior finishing work was done while the family were in residence. The construction team installed final elements, including door frames, floor and wall tiles, and window and door glazing. This required careful coordination to minimise disruption.

Challenges

Beyond the difficulties of moving, the most demanding phase of construction was the finishing work; plumbing, painting, and tiling. These stages ended up being far costlier than Namasaba had expected, forcing her to stretch her budget even further. Another major hurdle was the house’s flat roof, which required specialised labour and materials, including reinforced iron bars and a particular type of slab.

Perseverance

Despite the challenges, Namasaba's determination to complete her home has not wavered. She has continued to invest in the house, installing door frames, tiles, and glass, among other things. One of the most significant challenges she faced was the caving in of the living room ceiling, which was caused by poor installation of the timber on the roof. The issue was rectified by reinforcing the ceiling with a beam, and the leakage that resulted from the problem was also fixed.

Even with all the struggles and delays, Namasaba never gave up on building her dream home. Looking back at how far she has come, she feels proud of what she has achieved. The house is not completely finished yet, but every part of it shows her determination and effort.

Hindsight

If given the opportunity, Namasaba says she would modify her roofing choice for better functionality. She now knows that standard smooth iron sheets would have been more practical than the decorative Roman-style ones she selected. The flat profile of ordinary iron sheets would improve rainwater runoff efficiency, addressing drainage issues she has encountered during heavy rains.



