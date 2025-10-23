Ojambo’s strategic vision for leadership in academia

In Uganda's competitive academic landscape, where career paths are often shaped by connections and privilege, Dr Robert Ojambo's (PhD) journey defies convention. His path from Mawaito Village in Jinja District to academic leadership at Kyambogo University reveals a blueprint for success written in resilience, strategic positioning, and unwavering self-advocacy.

Humble beginnings

Long before he would confidently challenge vice-chancellors and shape national education policy, Ojambo's academic character was being forged in the classrooms of rural Uganda. His educational journey began at St Theresa Primary School in Kakira, Jinja, where the foundations of a formidable intellect and a relentless work ethic were first laid.

His subsequent enrollment at Kakira Senior Secondary School revealed a student of exceptional promise, as demonstrated by his outstanding academic performance. He achieved a First Grade in his Senior Four examinations and an impressive 16 points at the Advanced Level, with a subject combination of History, Economics, and Divinity.

In 1997, he entered the prestigious halls of Makerere University under the government sponsorship scheme, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts. To support himself financially in the capital city, he undertook a part-time teaching position at Happy Hours Secondary School in Bwaise, a demanding commitment that required meticulous time management and immense personal sacrifice.

His graduation in 2001 with a Second Class Upper Division honours, ranking among the best students in his cohort, was not just an academic milestone; it was the culmination of years of disciplined effort and a powerful demonstration of the character that would define his entire career; a steadfast commitment to excellence against the odds.

The breakthrough

The pivotal turning point in Ojambo's professional life arrived not through a formal programme, but through a simple, yet transformative, act of mentorship. Shortly after his graduation, Dr Tanga Odoi (PhD), then a History lecturer at Makerere University, played a crucial role in redirecting Ojambo's trajectory. He alerted the young graduate to a seemingly minor advertisement pinned to a university noticeboard, calling for applicants to a new Graduate Fellow programme at the Institute for Teacher Education Kyambogo (ITEK).

“Odoi not only encouraged me to apply but offered to be one of my referees if I was interested in this opportunity, which I found irresistible," Ojambo recalls.

The application was submitted and, in the press of daily life and his teaching responsibilities, nearly forgotten. It was a profound surprise, then, when he received a summons to the ITEK offices. There, he was handed what he describes as "one of the most exciting experiences in my life", a complete appointment package, including a formal letter, medical forms, and terms of employment, all offered despite him knowing no one within the institution.

"My initial salary was Shs430,000. I kept wondering how I could have been offered a job yet I did not know anyone at ITEK," he muses. This appointment made him Kyambogo University's first-ever Graduate Fellow, a historic distinction that would launch his formal academic career and bind his professional identity to the institution for decades to come.

Academic ascent

Ojambo's academic progression reveals strategic decision-making. When offered a Master's in History at Victoria University in New Zealand, he accepted his department head's counsel to pursue a Uganda-relevant programme at Kyambogo instead.

Simultaneously, feeling "uncomfortable being in a teachers' institute without being a professional teacher," he enrolled in a Post Graduate Diploma in Education at Makerere; completing both programmes by 2005.

His pursuit of a PhD, however, required a different, more assertive set of tactics. After his initial proposal was formally declined by the Vice Chancellor, Ojambo employed a strategy of determined persistence.

He describes a moment of deliberate confrontation: "After one year, I again stormed the vice chancellor’s office, promising not to leave until approvals were granted me."

This calculated audacity ultimately paid off, securing the endorsement he needed. His choice of institution was equally strategic; he sought affiliation with the Department of History at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, aiming to immerse himself in the legendary Dar-es-Salaam School of History.

His time there was supported by Kyambogo University and augmented by prestigious fellowships, which funded his seminal research on “The land question in the socio-political conflict in the districts of Bukedi and Bugisu: 1900-2007.” He graduated in 2017, a moment he identifies as transformative: "The period I finished as a PhD student was very instrumental in transforming me from just a teacher into an academician."

Leadership evolution

Ojambo's leadership trajectory progressed from local initiative to national influence. Early roles as information prefect and positions in the Uganda National Students' Association foreshadowed later achievements. At Makerere, he honed skills as publicity secretary for Uganda Young Democrats and general secretary of Mitchell Hall.

At Kyambogo, he progressed through academic staff associations, becoming publicity secretary for ITEASA in 2006 and general secretary of KYUASA in 2016. Today, he holds multiple influential positions: Head of department of History, Archeology and Heritage; chairperson of KYUASA; and chairperson of the Public Universities Academic Staff Forum; a platform advocating for equitable conditions across Uganda's public universities.

He has created new programmes such as the "Bachelor of Culture and Management Studies."

Advocacy

Having a varied salary structure undermines teachers’ performance. Arts and science teachers with equivalent qualifications deserve equal pay. I call upon government to handle this matter with the care it deserves. Merit and qualification should determine reward.

Hurdles

Confronting institutional hurdles such as the loss of teaching assistantships and inadequate archaeology facilities, Ojambo has adopted a characteristically proactive response.

To counter the lack of a proper artifact library and the need to send material abroad for testing, he has forged international collaborations with universities in Tanzania, Kenya, and the United States. He has also spearheaded new initiatives like monthly research seminars.