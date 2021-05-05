Opting for wooden planters

Wooden planters make beautiful and functional containers for the backyard garden. However, they require the right treatment for better results.

We all love a piece of green around our homes. However, where space is limited, wooden planter boxes are an amazing solution. Greta Musiime, a homeowner, says small planters can be hang on window ledges, patios, decks and balconies. “They are also a great option for persons that have difficulty engaging in laborious digging.”

Below are some points to note in order to make the best of the planters:

Location

Ivan Nkata, a landscaper, says these planters should not be put close to one another, up against a wall or fences. “Overcrowding will prevent air from circulating yet proper aeration is needed for proper growth,” says Nkata

The planters must be raised. “Sit your planter box on top of some bricks or pieces of wood to allow at least two inches of space for air circulation. When seated on the ground, the planter will rot and the soil will not be well drained,” Nkata advises.

He adds that the wooden planter could need drainage holes, and the need is determined by how porous it is without them. “With poor drainage, water will stand for too long in a planter thus drowning plants by choking out the oxygen supply to the roots, ” he notes.

One way to see if your planter has ample drainage is to fill the empty box with water to see how long it takes for the water to seep out. “In instances where the water freely runs out the bottom seams of the box, extra drainage is not needed. However, if the water is held for more than a minute or so, drill some 1/2-inch holes at the bottom and a few on the sides of the container, nearer to the bottom.”

You also need to add liners, such as moss liners or coconut fibre to the bottom of the planters to preserve them. “With these liners, the soil and moss will not have any contact with the box thus lasting longer.

For indoor wooden planters, you could line them with plastic to preserve the wood, more so the bottom. However, you ought to remember to drill holes through the plastic for drainage. These holes should be in line with the holes on the wooden planter,” Musiime shares.

Your preferred location of the planters also matters. For example, Nkata says if you are putting the boxes outdoors, then wood such as Elgon teak, Mahogany, and Muvule is ideal because it is strong. “This must also be treated using chemical but also sanded and varnished. That said, the last two treatments depend on one’s tastes and preferences as some need them in their natural form.” If the wood is not treated, it can only sit indoors.





Plant type

Nkata explains that since wood has joints, you would not want plants grow through them. “For example, rhizome plants would grow out of the box. Ideally you would put a metallic sheet within the wooden box to avoid roots breaking through the joinery and to also allow for durability because wood is not long lasting,” he says.

He adds that plants such as Elconia Giant, which have a strong root system could push the box open. “These can only grow in a metallic planter. You also need to mind the depth of the plants. Shallow boxes are ideal for shallow rooted plants such as succulents and salad greens, ” he says.

Jane Ziriana Nakiryowa, a florist, says one also needs to consider the value they desire to add to their place. “Wood is susceptible to mould, pests, and will become dull with time. Therefore, for the aesthetics and overall look of your planters, it is important to keep checking and replacing what has been damaged. That said, as long as it is raised, it should last longer,” she notes.

Nakiryowa says these boxes are decorative and can demarcate walkways. “If you have a veranda and do not want all your plants on the ground, you can also stack the wooden planters upwards to save on space. This way of organising them allows you to play with colour to create a pleasant look for your front yard,” she adds.

Why wooden planters

Apart from allowing you to garden in a small space, Nakiryowa says wooden planters are amazing and here is why;

You can place your garden anywhere you deem fit, say in your front yard. With wooden planters, gardening is possible.

Make a square-foot garden – For that vegetable garden, that you would prefer being outdoors rather than indoors, a magnified planter box, in form of a square foot garden, would help you reap more out of your garden. “A square foot garden has more than one wooden planter making it up thus more plants grown therein,” Nakiryowa says.

Vertical gardens simplified – Making the most of our spaces is everyone’s dream. That is possible with planter boxes where a trellis can be placed on top of the box to allow for creepers thus maximising the space. Besides that, they can be placed besides pergolas to grow creepers thus beautifying them.