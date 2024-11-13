Outgrown your home? Here's what you need to know

Outgrowing your home is a common experience that many home owners encounter at different stages of life. Whether it is because of a growing family, evolving lifestyle, or simply outgrowing the available space, the process of navigating this change can be both exciting and overwhelming.

In Uganda, where the real estate market is continually shifting, many families and individuals find themselves grappling with the dilemma of whether to expand their current home, relocate to a new one, or adapt their existing space to better suit their needs. The decision-making process can be tricky, but it is important to remember that outgrowing a home does not have to signal the end of your current living situation. In fact, it can be an opportunity for fresh possibilities and creative solutions.

Why you might need more space.



There are many reasons why you might feel that your home no longer suits your needs. For some, it is the natural progression of family life. Children grow, they need more room to

play, study, and socialise, and eventually, their needs outgrow what a small or modest home can offer. For others, changes in lifestyle might mean that more space is required to accommodate a home office, a hobby room, or perhaps to cater to an influx of guests or relatives.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some homeowners find that they are left with too much space after their children have moved out, and the large house they once filled with life feels

empty and cumbersome to manage.

The once-lively family home may now feel like a burden, with high maintenance costs and unused rooms. This situation is common among empty-nesters who are faced with the prospect of downsizing after their children have flown the nest.

Whatever your situation may be, the fact remains: outgrowing your home is a sign that you are ready for a new chapter in your life. Whether that means expanding your current space, relocating to a new property, or making adjustments to your existing home, it is essential to evaluate your options

carefully.

Expand your current space

For some families, the most desirable solution may be to expand their current home rather than moving to a new location. If you are attached to your neighbourhood and community, the thought of relocating might feel daunting.

Fred Mubiru, a father of three in Naalya, found himself in a similar situation when his home in Namugongo began to feel cramped. After living in the area for more than a decade, Mubiru was reluctant to leave the neighbourhood that his children had grown to love. However, the house that had once seemed spacious now felt chaotic and insufficient for their growing needs.

Instead of moving, Mubiru chose to remodel and add extra space.

“We loved our community, and my children were happy there,” he says.

“But the house, once perfect for our family, was now too small. Instead of relocating, we decided to add an extra room and remodel the kitchen.”

Mubiru’s expansion also included the addition of a veranda, which extended his living space outdoors. This outdoor area provided ample room for family gatherings and entertaining, allowing the family to make the most of the available space. His advice for anyone considering expanding is to hire skilled contractors with experience in home extensions.

“Talk to your trustworthy neighbours about your plans, sometimes they offer helpful suggestions,” Mubiru advises.

It is also important to ensure that the design and structure of your home can handle the planned expansion without compromising on safety or quality.

Rent out your property

For homeowners who are not keen on selling or relocating, renting out the property can be an attractive alternative. Renting out your home allows you to maintain ownership of the property while generating a steady income stream, all while moving to a new space that better meets your evolving needs. This option is particularly ideal for families living in high-demand areas such as Ntinda, Muyenga, or Kololo, where rental properties are always in demand.

According to Jordan Katumba, a property manager in Kampala, many families are realising the financial benefits of renting out their properties.

“Renting out a property can provide a steady income, especially when you target expatriates or young professionals who are willing to pay competitive rates,” he explains.

“This allows homeowners to move to a bigger space without having to sell their original property.”

Leaving a home can be emotionally challenging

However, before choosing this option, it is important to research rental prices in your area and calculate the potential maintenance costs to ensure that renting remains profitable. Additionally, you will need to carefully vet tenants and ensure that the property is well-maintained, as managing rental properties can come with its own set of challenges.

Sell and start afresh

If expanding or renting out your current property doesn’t seem like the right solution, selling your home may be the best option. This is particularly appealing if your home is located in an area where property values have increased, such as in neighbourhoods such as Kira, Nsambya, or Kyanja, where real estate prices have steadily risen in recent years.

Realtor Ronald Tumusiime advises homeowners to work with a professional to ensure an accurate property valuation.

“A proper evaluation helps you avoid underselling or overpricing your property,” he says.

“Both scenarios can negatively affect your sale.”

By selling your current home,you can use the proceeds to purchase a larger property that better suits your long-

term needs. Tumusiime also recommends that you consider future requirements when purchasing a new home.

“Will you need more space in the next five to ten years? Be sure to take your family’s future needs into account before making the decision,” he advises.

Downsizing for empty-nesters

For empty-nesters, downsizing can be a practical solution. After children move out, parents often find themselves with extra rooms that go unused.

While large homes may have been ideal for raising children, they can become costly to maintain once the fami ly size shrinks.For Sarah and John Wakabi, from Entebbe, downsizing was the

ideal solution after their four children moved out.

“Our house felt so empty,” Sarah recalls.

“We had four bedrooms we rarely used, but the maintenance costs were high, and it felt like too much space for just the two of us.”

The Wakabis made the decision to sell their family home and move in- to a more manageable, two-bedroom bungalow located closer to town.Sarah says,“The new home is perfect for us.

It is smaller, so we save on energy bills and maintenance, and it is near all the amenities we need.”

For empty-nesters considering a similar move, it is important to prioritise your current lifestyle needs. If you still enjoy hosting family gatherings or entertaining guests, you might want to seek a home with a spacious living area or a lovely garden. Opting for a low-maintenance home can also make

life easier as you age and reduce the need for regular upkeep.

Optimising storage

If moving is not an option, or if your budget does not allow for expanding your home, optimising the functionality of your current space can help you create a more comfortable living environment. There are numerous ways to maximise storage and make the most of your available space, particularly if your home feels cramped due to clutter or inefficient layouts.

Interior designer Mark Kwagala suggests creating more space by knocking down non-structural walls to open up small rooms.

“This can give your home a modern, fairy feel and make the space feel more expansive,” Kwagala explains. He also recommends using multi-functional furniture, such as fold-out desks, storage ottomans, and beds with builtindrawers, to maximise the use of available space.

Kwagala also suggest making creative use of vertical space by installing shelves and organisers.

“Custom-built shelves are a great option for smaller spaces. Ugandan carpenters are particularly skilled at making tailored solutions that can help you get the most out of your home,” he says.



Additionally, consider adding built-in storage systems, such as custom wardrobes or under-stair storage, to keep items out of sight while maintaining functionality. Sliding doors, which take

up less space than traditional hinged doors, can also help create a sense of openness in smaller rooms.

Consider whether a bigger space will result in a higher lifestyle cost

Declutter

Another simple and cost-effective way to make your home feel more spacious is by decluttering. Over time, we tend to accumulate items that no longer serve a purpose but are kept out of habit.

Reducing your possessions by donating or selling things you no longer need will not only free up physical space but will also help you feel more organized and at peace in your home.

A minimalist approach where less is more, can be extremely effective for creating a sense of openness and tranquillity. By keeping only the essentials and eliminating unnecessary items, you can make each room feel more airy and manageable.

Utilise outdoor structures

If your home is feeling cramped, consider adding functional outdoor spaces.

Small outdoor structures, such as garden rooms, pergolas, or detached office spaces, can be a great way to expandyour living area without the need for major construction.

Outdoor rooms can serve as offices, guest rooms, or recreational areas, giving you the flexibility to meet your changing needs without the hassle of moving.

Tips for decision-making

Whether you decide to expand, relocate, rent out your property, or downsize, here are some key tips to help you make an informed decision: Evaluate four financial readiness Moving or renovating a home is a significant financial commitment. Before making a decision, evaluate your budget to ensure that you can afford

the changes. Consider any additional costs, such as moving services, renovztions, or the potential need for new furniture.

Plan for long-term needs